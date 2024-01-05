Wilson Fittipaldi almost suffocated, cardiac arrest, coma

Worrying news from Brazil: Former Formula 1 racing driver Wilson Fittipaldi, brother of Emerson Fittipaldi, is in an induced coma after suffering a cardiac arrest.

As has only now become known, former racing driver Wilson Fittipaldi suffered a cardiac arrest on 25 December 2023, his 80th birthday, and had to be placed in an induced coma by doctors.

His wife Rita Reis Fittipaldi wrote on Instagram: "Dear friends and fans. During Christmas dinner, Wilsinho choked on a piece of meat and went into cardiac arrest."

"He was resuscitated but is currently intubated and sedated. We are waiting for him to wake up again."

"In his medical history, the phases after an operation were not always easy, we take one day at a time and hope for the best."

"We have received countless calls and lovely messages of support, I am grateful for all the messages as they give us strength during this difficult time."

"Keep the positive attitude and thoughts for a speedy recovery of Wilsinho - God will do the best."

Wilson Fittipaldi Jr (80), son of a radio reporter of the same name, was always overshadowed by his younger brother Emerson Fittipaldi (two-time Formula 1 world champion, two-time Indy 500 winner, CART champion).



Wilson drove in Formula 1 from 1972 to 1975 and finished fifth at the Nürburgring in 1973 (his best GP result).



Wilson's son Christian Fittipaldi competed in Formula 1 from 1992 to 1994, followed by a remarkable IndyCar career (two victories, fifth overall in 1996 and 2002).



In autumn 2022, Wilson, Emerson and Christian were guests in the paddock of the Autódromo José Carlos Pace at Interlagos in their home city of São Paulo.