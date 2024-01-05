Formula 1 at the BMW cinema: It was all about a few centimetres

The time is gradually approaching when the individual Formula 1 teams present their racing cars for the coming season. While rummaging through the big box, I came across these photos just in time.

The ten GP racing teams will soon be unveiling their new cars for the 2024 season. I think it's worth telling a little story about this phase.

As always, we at BMW had the ambition to start the press conference before the start of the new motorsport season with a bang. That was also our plan for 1985.

As project manager, I was able to convince my authorities that it would be a good idea to present the new Formula 1 racing cars in the then cinema of the BMW Museum (popularly known as "a bowl of delicacies").

We had an exhibition copy of the 1983 world champion car, the Brabham BT52-BMW, with which we tried out the complicated procedure of pushing the noble racing car up the narrow upward spiral to the top level of the building after a long, highly meticulous measuring process.

It just about worked with a bang.



But the double-leaf cinema door was blocked by a few centimetres.



Give up? Let the great idea fall through? Not an option.



Without further ado, we clamped the monoposto without wheels in an inclined position between two transport racks known in workshop jargon as "dogs" - and lo and behold, the single-seater fitted in by a hair's breadth.



The new Brabham arrived just in time, as promised by Bernie Ecclestone and under the supervision of team manager Herbie Blash, to be attractively positioned on the stage in the same way as the current Arrows.



No sooner had I taken a deep breath than I was asked if anyone had told me that I was now to host the press conference.



Unprepared as I was, I swung myself behind the lectern and handled the informative part in front of the press, board members and racing celebrities.



Behind me was the magnificent backdrop of brand new Formula 1 racing cars. Everything ran like clockwork, a natural scenario for the appreciative audience. No-one could have guessed how much sweat and fear this performance had cost us.