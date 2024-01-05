Fifty Shades of Green: Secrets of the racing colour

Fernando Alonso delighted Formula 1 fans with his performances in 2023: he achieved eight podium finishes in the Aston Martin and finished a fantastic fourth in the world championship.

Alonso is thus continuing a fine racing tradition: Aston Martin is sporting a metallic shade of the famous racing colour "British Racing Green". But where does this colour actually come from?

British racing history expert David Venables has stated: "Most older racing fans identify 'British Racing Green' with Jim Clark's Lotus or, before that, the Le Mans-winning Jaguar and Bentley cars. But the truth is - there is no such thing as a specific shade. And none of these companies made the colour socially acceptable."

Instead, the basic colour goes back to Londoner Charles Jarrott, but the first racing car in racing green was by no means a British car, but - oh, shocking! - a French one.



Charles Jarrott was hired by French car manufacturer Panhard in 1901. When Jarrott arrived at the Paris factory, he had to be told that he would have to race with starting number 13. Even back then, 13 was not necessarily considered a lucky charm.



To appease the Brit a little, the French painted the racing car green, a colour that is said to bring good luck in France (in other countries it is also the colour of hope).



Jarrott finished tenth in his first race for the French team, and an accident in which his mechanic was thrown out of the car ended without any serious consequences. Perhaps the green had made a difference after all.



In 1902, the English manufacturer Napier competed with olive-green racing cars. According to some sources, Jarrott was the driving force behind this, but many Napier cars were delivered in this colour at the time.



S.F. Edge won the "Gordon Bennett Cup" in 1902, thus securing the British - according to the regulations - the right to organise the race the following year.



As motorsport was prohibited in England at the time, the British switched to Ireland. Great Britain was again represented by Napier, this time with three emerald green racing cars. Many saw this as a nod to the traditional green colour of the Irish.



In the 1903 edition, the various national representatives were then assigned colours for the first time, although this was not anchored in the regulations - green for the British, white for the Germans (a Mercedes with the Belgian Camille Jenatzy won), blue for the French.



This set the course: In future, car manufacturers from England (not always, but increasingly often) brought their racers to the events in green - Sunbeam, Bentley, Vauxhall, Jaguar, Vanwall, Lotus. However, there was no corresponding regulation.



In the recent past, a few Britons have maintained the tradition of "British Racing Green" with different shades: Bentley (with the Le Mans victory in 2003), Jaguar (unsuccessful in Formula 1 from 2000 to 2004), Caterham (previously Team Lotus, 2010-2014), the failed GP racing team of AirAsia airline entrepreneur Tony Fernandes from Malaysia, and now Aston Martin since 2021.



British Racing Green is alive and well.





