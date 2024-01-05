Max Verstappen: "I have respect for McLaren"

Only a few times last season were drivers from rival racing teams able to really annoy Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing. The world champion from the Netherlands has high hopes for McLaren in 2024.

What a season it was in 2023! 22 world championship races, 21 victories for Red Bull Racing, 19 times the winner was Max Verstappen. Only occasionally were the drivers from Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren or Aston Martin able to put Max under pressure in his RB19 model.

But the 54-time GP winner is clear: "It will be very, very difficult to repeat a season like 2023. We have to assume that the opponents are getting closer."

"Our big advantage in 2023 was that we were the only racing team capable of winning almost every race," said Max in the Red Bull podcast Talking Bull. "Behind that, it was up and down between the chasing teams, with one team being the most dangerous rival and then another. Now everything will depend on how much the opponents can improve over the winter."

"I have the most respect for McLaren. If we look at where they were at the start of the year and how they got to the front, they could be very strong in the coming season too."

"It was always clear to me that if you want to have a say in the title, your performances have to be at a consistently very high level. We achieved that in 2023. But now everyone is starting from scratch again. Every year is a fresh challenge."

"Everything will depend on how competitive the new car will be. But I also learnt a lot in 2023, and thanks to more and more very different experiences in my career, I can put this experience to good use in different racing situations."



Max Verstappen is chasing his fourth title in a row in 2024. Only five Formula 1 drivers have won four titles or more: Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (7 each), Juan Manuel Fangio (5) and Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel (4 each).



