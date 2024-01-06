Max Verstappen: More willing to compromise than Schumi?

Former Formula 1 circus director Bernie Ecclestone says that Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen reminds him of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher. But he also sees clear differences, as he emphasises.

It will soon be seven years since Bernie Ecclestone had to hand over the sceptre of Formula 1 to Liberty Media. Nevertheless, the now 93-year-old Briton continues to closely follow events in the premier class, whose direction he had determined for decades. As a result, he has also noticed how dominant Max Verstappen has been in the 2023 season.

The Red Bull Racing star won 19 of 22 Grands Prix on the way to his third title and also claimed four of the six sprint wins. In the entire 2023 season, he only failed to finish on the podium once: In Singapore, he had to settle for fifth place, with the race win going to Carlos Sainz, who was thus responsible for the only GP win of the year that did not go to the Red Bull Racing Team.

Verstappen's dominance reminded many a paddock regular of Michael Schumacher's strong performances, and Ecclestone also sees similarities between the seven-time world champion and the current high-flyer. In an interview with DPA, the master builder of modern Formula 1 explained the comparison between the German and the Dutchman: "Max Verstappen has a bit of him in him."

But Ecclestone also sees differences. "Max is not as merciless as Michael was, because Michael never thought about compromising," he emphasised. The 91-time GP winner was even more merciless than Verstappen, added the former Formula 1 boss.

Ecclestone also spoke about the other seven-time Formula 1 world champion. Former permanent winner Lewis Hamilton has not managed to win a GP in the last two years. Bernie would not begrudge his compatriot his eighth title. "I hope he can do it. He would then make history," he explained.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island