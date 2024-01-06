Max Verstappen: More willing to compromise than Schumi?
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
It will soon be seven years since Bernie Ecclestone had to hand over the sceptre of Formula 1 to Liberty Media. Nevertheless, the now 93-year-old Briton continues to closely follow events in the premier class, whose direction he had determined for decades. As a result, he has also noticed how dominant Max Verstappen has been in the 2023 season.
The Red Bull Racing star won 19 of 22 Grands Prix on the way to his third title and also claimed four of the six sprint wins. In the entire 2023 season, he only failed to finish on the podium once: In Singapore, he had to settle for fifth place, with the race win going to Carlos Sainz, who was thus responsible for the only GP win of the year that did not go to the Red Bull Racing Team.
Verstappen's dominance reminded many a paddock regular of Michael Schumacher's strong performances, and Ecclestone also sees similarities between the seven-time world champion and the current high-flyer. In an interview with DPA, the master builder of modern Formula 1 explained the comparison between the German and the Dutchman: "Max Verstappen has a bit of him in him."
But Ecclestone also sees differences. "Max is not as merciless as Michael was, because Michael never thought about compromising," he emphasised. The 91-time GP winner was even more merciless than Verstappen, added the former Formula 1 boss.
Ecclestone also spoke about the other seven-time Formula 1 world champion. Former permanent winner Lewis Hamilton has not managed to win a GP in the last two years. Bernie would not begrudge his compatriot his eighth title. "I hope he can do it. He would then make history," he explained.
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island