Oliver Bearman: "Will be ready for Formula 1"

Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman has shown a remarkable performance in his racing career so far and covered his first Formula 1 kilometres in 2023. The young Brit is self-confident.

Oliver Bearman will not forget the 2023 season in a hurry, because last year the 18-year-old Ferrari youngster was able to gain his first kilometres of Formula 1 experience. He first raced on Ferrari's home circuit of Fiorano in a two-year-old SF21 Formula 1 Ferrari and then took part in the first two practice sessions in Mexico and Abu Dhabi for Gene Haas' Ferrari customer team.

The Briton performed well and received much praise from the US racing team's management. He will tackle his second Formula 2 season this year; the teenager finished his debut year in the top junior class in sixth place overall with four victories and another podium finish.

The fact that he is due to move up to the premier class of four-wheel racing next year does not make him nervous. He is confident that he will master the challenge. "I know that I would be ready for it," he explained confidently.

"I know I have what it takes, but of course the preparation would be very important and the main thing now is to do a good job in Formula 2. That's the first step. But I have no doubt that I'm ready if I'm needed," he added.

Bearman is hoping for more training and test appearances in the Formula 1 racer this year. He knows: "When you step up to Formula 1, you're racing against guys who have already done a lot of GPs and it's not an easy job to master as a rookie. That's why it's very important that I'm well prepared when I step up," he told the official Formula 1 website.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island