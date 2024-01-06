Oliver Bearman: "Will be ready for Formula 1"
Oliver Bearman will not forget the 2023 season in a hurry, because last year the 18-year-old Ferrari youngster was able to gain his first kilometres of Formula 1 experience. He first raced on Ferrari's home circuit of Fiorano in a two-year-old SF21 Formula 1 Ferrari and then took part in the first two practice sessions in Mexico and Abu Dhabi for Gene Haas' Ferrari customer team.
The Briton performed well and received much praise from the US racing team's management. He will tackle his second Formula 2 season this year; the teenager finished his debut year in the top junior class in sixth place overall with four victories and another podium finish.
The fact that he is due to move up to the premier class of four-wheel racing next year does not make him nervous. He is confident that he will master the challenge. "I know that I would be ready for it," he explained confidently.
"I know I have what it takes, but of course the preparation would be very important and the main thing now is to do a good job in Formula 2. That's the first step. But I have no doubt that I'm ready if I'm needed," he added.
Bearman is hoping for more training and test appearances in the Formula 1 racer this year. He knows: "When you step up to Formula 1, you're racing against guys who have already done a lot of GPs and it's not an easy job to master as a rookie. That's why it's very important that I'm well prepared when I step up," he told the official Formula 1 website.
