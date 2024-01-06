Red Bull Racing: Adrian Newey reveals success factor

Last year, the Red Bull Racing Team enjoyed the most successful season in the team's history. The success did not come about by chance, as constructor Adrian Newey explained after Max Verstappen's title win.

For Max Verstappen, last year's world championship title fight was already over at the sixth-last race weekend, with the Dutchman securing his third consecutive world championship crown with second place in the sprint race in Qatar. The lead he had opened up over his closest rival and team-mate Sergio Pérez could no longer be made up.

The old and new champions were delighted to win the title, and one person who was particularly happy for the Red Bull Racing star was the brilliant car designer Adrian Newey, under whose direction the RB19 was created, in which Verstappen had his best season to date. The aerodynamics expert emphasised that it was no coincidence that the team from Milton Keynes was able to perform with such superiority.

He explained: "It was one of the easiest world championship fights and certainly a season in which we didn't feel so much stress." Newey also spoke about one of the factors behind his team's success. "We've built a really great technical team over the years," he explained.

"We've managed to maintain a good level of stability within our engineering team, and that obviously helps. And we have tried to create a flat structure and encourage mutual communication to make working for us fun," added the 65-year-old Briton.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island