Future: What Max Verstappen doesn't want to do

Three-time champion Max Verstappen has already stated several times that he does not want to be in Formula 1 for as long as Fernando Alonso. He has also already said what he certainly does not want to do in the future.

Max Verstappen is currently doing very well in Formula 1. The Red Bull Racing star has contested 185 GPs since 2015 and won 54 of them, 19 last year alone. The Dutchman has successfully defended his world championship title for the second time and broken several records in the process. However, he did not want to say how successful he wants to remain after his third title.

"That depends primarily on the work we do, but of course also on how our opponents are set up. I'm young, I can still see myself in Formula 1 for a few more years and believe that I can still put in many good performances," explained the exceptional driver in October.

And Verstappen also made it clear right away: "Ultimately, the question about my future is not about how long I can compete in Formula 1, but about how long I want to be here." He emphasised that he is not a driver who sets himself goals that are linked to figures or statistics. "That's not what makes me tick." Nor does he believe that his hunger for success is insatiable, he revealed.

Even before winning the title, he had already ruled out the option of a second career. In a CNN interview in the summer, he explained that he had no interest in becoming team principal of a Formula 1 racing team. "You have to travel a lot and I already do that as a driver. So I definitely won't be doing that, I don't want to have to go through that again as team principal."

