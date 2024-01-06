Christian Horner: "People need to see the boss"

Unlike his opponent, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, Red Bull Racing team headmaster Christian Horner is at the track for every race. That is important, says the successful Briton.

Christian Horner has been in charge of the Red Bull Racing Team since January 2005, making him the longest-serving team principal. The Briton is also the most successful of his guild, as no other team has been able to celebrate as many successes in the same period as the Milton Keynes-based team, which has achieved 113 victories, 95 poles and 264 podium finishes in 369 GP appearances.

Horner is convinced that the presence of the team boss is one of the success factors. That is why he has never missed a GP - unlike his rival Toto Wolff, who has been deputised for at the track more than once. Horner is certain that his employees need him at the track. He recently told Sky Sports F1: "You have to be available as a boss."

And Horner emphasised: "I see my role as team principal and CEO and I am the CEO of a high performance technology company 52 weeks a year, which consists of Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Power Trains and Red Bull Advanced Technology. When I'm not at the track, I'm at the factory from Monday to Friday."

"As team principal, I'm at every single race, and I've been at every Grand Prix that Red Bull Racing has taken part in since 2005. Because people need to see the boss," added the 50-year-old, but also admitted: "It's never easy to leave your family and go travelling. 2023 was tough, 2024 will be even tougher."

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island