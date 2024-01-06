Christian Horner: "People need to see the boss"
Christian Horner has been in charge of the Red Bull Racing Team since January 2005, making him the longest-serving team principal. The Briton is also the most successful of his guild, as no other team has been able to celebrate as many successes in the same period as the Milton Keynes-based team, which has achieved 113 victories, 95 poles and 264 podium finishes in 369 GP appearances.
Horner is convinced that the presence of the team boss is one of the success factors. That is why he has never missed a GP - unlike his rival Toto Wolff, who has been deputised for at the track more than once. Horner is certain that his employees need him at the track. He recently told Sky Sports F1: "You have to be available as a boss."
And Horner emphasised: "I see my role as team principal and CEO and I am the CEO of a high performance technology company 52 weeks a year, which consists of Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Power Trains and Red Bull Advanced Technology. When I'm not at the track, I'm at the factory from Monday to Friday."
"As team principal, I'm at every single race, and I've been at every Grand Prix that Red Bull Racing has taken part in since 2005. Because people need to see the boss," added the 50-year-old, but also admitted: "It's never easy to leave your family and go travelling. 2023 was tough, 2024 will be even tougher."
