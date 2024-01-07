Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "We took more risks"
The Ferrari team scored one point more than main rivals Mercedes at the 2023 season finale in Abu Dhabi. Nevertheless, the Scuderia from Maranello lost the battle for second place in the constructors' championship. In the end, the oldest GP racing team in the world had three points fewer than the Mercedes works team.
Nevertheless, Fred Vasseur, who took over the team role at the Reds at the beginning of last year, did not have a bad season. The Frenchman particularly praised his team's reaction to the disappointing start to the season, which did not live up to the high expectations fuelled by the strong end to the season the previous year.
"Nobody can be happy with what we did at the start of the season," explained Vasseur. "We had too many problems with stability and also with performance. But I'm particularly pleased with the reaction of the whole Ferrari squad and the fact that we took five poles in eight races and were able to battle with Max Verstappen at times. That was a good step forward."
"The biggest progress we made was on the mental side, we took more risks towards the end and were more aggressive, and that paid off," explained the 55-year-old, who also emphasised: "I'm the first person not to be happy with third place in the constructors' championship, that's clear. But I'm more than happy with the team's reaction and I think everyone in the team feels the same."
