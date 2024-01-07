Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "We took more risks"

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur had to settle for third place in the constructors' championship last year. Nevertheless, his review of his first year in red is not negative.

The Ferrari team scored one point more than main rivals Mercedes at the 2023 season finale in Abu Dhabi. Nevertheless, the Scuderia from Maranello lost the battle for second place in the constructors' championship. In the end, the oldest GP racing team in the world had three points fewer than the Mercedes works team.

Nevertheless, Fred Vasseur, who took over the team role at the Reds at the beginning of last year, did not have a bad season. The Frenchman particularly praised his team's reaction to the disappointing start to the season, which did not live up to the high expectations fuelled by the strong end to the season the previous year.

"Nobody can be happy with what we did at the start of the season," explained Vasseur. "We had too many problems with stability and also with performance. But I'm particularly pleased with the reaction of the whole Ferrari squad and the fact that we took five poles in eight races and were able to battle with Max Verstappen at times. That was a good step forward."

"The biggest progress we made was on the mental side, we took more risks towards the end and were more aggressive, and that paid off," explained the 55-year-old, who also emphasised: "I'm the first person not to be happy with third place in the constructors' championship, that's clear. But I'm more than happy with the team's reaction and I think everyone in the team feels the same."

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island