Williams: Vehicle presentation in New York

Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri already unveiled their GP racers for the 2023 season in New York last year, and now the Williams team is doing the same with this year's vehicle.

The fact that the US market is more important to Formula 1 organisers than ever before is reflected in the World Championship calendar, which includes three GP weekends on US soil with the races in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas. The GP teams have also increasingly focussed on a presence in the USA in recent years, with the Red Bull teams Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri, for example, choosing New York as the venue for the unveiling of last year's GP racers last year.

Now the Williams team is following suit and is also showing the GP racer with which Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will be chasing points this year in the Big Apple. This also makes sense with regard to the team owners, as the racing team is owned by the investment company Dorilton Capital, which also operates from New York.

As the team has set the date for the presentation early and will be dropping the covers on 5 February, it can be assumed that the fans will not see the version of the new GP racer that will go out for the first test on 21 February. On the same day, the Stake F1 Team - as the Sauber Motorsport racing team is now called - will also present its new car.

Aston Martin's presentation is not scheduled until 12 February. The team of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll is therefore one day earlier than Scuderia Ferrari, which has chosen 13 February for the unveiling of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's new company car. The presentation dates of the other Formula 1 teams are not yet known.

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Stake F1 (Sauber)

05 February: Williams

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island