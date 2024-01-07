Williams: Vehicle presentation in New York
The fact that the US market is more important to Formula 1 organisers than ever before is reflected in the World Championship calendar, which includes three GP weekends on US soil with the races in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas. The GP teams have also increasingly focussed on a presence in the USA in recent years, with the Red Bull teams Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri, for example, choosing New York as the venue for the unveiling of last year's GP racers last year.
Now the Williams team is following suit and is also showing the GP racer with which Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will be chasing points this year in the Big Apple. This also makes sense with regard to the team owners, as the racing team is owned by the investment company Dorilton Capital, which also operates from New York.
As the team has set the date for the presentation early and will be dropping the covers on 5 February, it can be assumed that the fans will not see the version of the new GP racer that will go out for the first test on 21 February. On the same day, the Stake F1 Team - as the Sauber Motorsport racing team is now called - will also present its new car.
Aston Martin's presentation is not scheduled until 12 February. The team of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll is therefore one day earlier than Scuderia Ferrari, which has chosen 13 February for the unveiling of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's new company car. The presentation dates of the other Formula 1 teams are not yet known.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Stake F1 (Sauber)
05 February: Williams
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island