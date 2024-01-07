Alex Albon: Second chance alongside Max Verstappen?

Alex Albon stepped on the gas alongside Max Verstappen in 2019 and 2020, but then had to make way for Sergio Pérez. Former team owner Eddie Jordan believes the Londoner deserves a second chance.

Alex Albon only competed in twelve races for the Toro Rosso racing team (now AlphaTauri) in 2019 before being promoted to sister team Red Bull Racing to hunt for points alongside Max Verstappen. The then rookie impressed in the remaining races of the season, finishing in the points with the exception of the World Championship race in Brazil.

The Red Bull youngster was also in a promising position at Interlagos. But then an unsuccessful overtaking attempt by Lewis Hamilton proved fatal for the Londoner with Thai roots.

The duo clashed and Albon spun off the track, dropping him out of the points. The fact that Hamilton, who finished third, was also handed a 5-second time penalty because the stewards deemed the Mercedes star to have caused the accident was little consolation for Albon, who was on course for the podium before his spin.

He missed out on his first podium finish the following season, when he once again lined up alongside Verstappen for the Red Bull Racing team. He finished third in Mugello and repeated this feat in the first showdown in Bahrain, which took place on 29 November 2020. Nevertheless, he had to vacate his cockpit to make room for Sergio Pérez.

Albon moved to the bench and returned as a Williams driver in 2022. He was unable to achieve top results in the inferior GP racer from Grove, but always managed to shine within his capabilities. That is why Eddie Jordan is convinced that the 27-year-old deserves a second chance at Red Bull Racing.

In the "Formula For Success" podcast, the 75-year-old former team owner explained: "I have a real soft spot for Albon. I think if you create the right conditions for him, he could be really, really good and I'd like to see him get another chance alongside Max at some point. I think he could be a big surprise."

Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island