Romain Grosjean: No time for Mercedes test so far

When the fire crash in Bahrain ended Romain Grosjean's GP career prematurely in November 2020, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff promised him a Formula 1 test. This has not yet taken place.

It was a terrifying crash that Romain Grosjean had to endure in Bahrain during the 2020 coronavirus season. The then Haas driver had an unpleasant encounter with Daniil Kvyat's service car on the first lap of the first GP on the desert circuit and flew into the crash barriers as a result of the collision. His car was torn apart and caught fire, and miraculously the man from Geneva, who had been engulfed in flames for more than 27 seconds, escaped with comparatively minor injuries.

However, the season and his GP career were over for him, as his wish to return in Abu Dhabi came to nothing. Grosjean then declared that he would call every Formula 1 team and see if he could manage a private test. "Just for 10 or 15 laps," he added modestly.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff heard about this and promised that if Grosjean did not get a chance to return to the Formula 1 cockpit with his former employer, he would be allowed to get another taste of Formula 1 air in an old Silver Arrow. The original plan was for the French-Swiss dual national to drive a 2019 Formula 1 Mercedes in the 2021 French GP.

However, this did not materialise and Grosjean had to reject all previous proposals from Mercedes for a corresponding date, as he continues to compete diligently in races even after retiring from the GP stage. However, in an interview with colleagues from "GP Racing", he affirms that he is still very interested in Formula 1 testing with the German car manufacturer's works team.

"We haven't found the time yet and that's my fault. But it's not easy either, because I now have 30 race weekends on which I can't test. You are complaining about 24 races in Formula 1, but I have 18 race weekends in IndyCar alone, plus seven endurance races and five weekends in Formula 1 with the TV channel Canal Plus. That's why it's not easy to find a date for the test," explained the 37-year-old.

