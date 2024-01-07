Fernando Alonso: Dakar victory on the wish list

During his time out of Formula 1, Fernando Alonso also took part in the Dakar Rally. He finished in thirteenth place and promised at the time that this would not be his last appearance in the desert.

When Fernando Alonso retired from Formula 1 after the 2018 season, the two-time world champion immediately made it clear that he wanted to use the time to try his hand in other racing series. No sooner said than done, Alonso competed in the Indy 500 in the following two years and also took part in the 24-hour race at Daytona. The former was not crowned with success, but in Daytona he took first place together with GP veteran Kamui Kobayashi, Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande.

Alonso was also successful in the World Endurance Championship, securing the world title in the 2018/2019 season in a Toyota together with former GP drivers Sébastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima, as well as two victories in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. The talented Spaniard also took part in the Dakar Rally, which he finished in 13th place together with his co-driver Marc Coma.

After crossing the finish line, the 32-time GP winner declared: "I'll probably be back, even if I don't know whether that will happen next year or in the time after that. I really enjoyed the whole thing." And the ambitious Asturian also announced with his usual self-confidence: "If I ever decided to compete again, I would do so with high expectations. After this good first experience, I would of course aim for victory in order to achieve another important triumph in my career. But I don't want to think about it yet, I'm just happy about how the first rally went."

Even after his GP return, the Dakar is still high on the Aston Martin star's agenda. During his appearance on the "High Performance" podcast in the summer, he explained: "I would love to win the Formula 1 World Championship title again, but that is not the first priority. I'm enjoying the process, especially now with Aston Martin. We want to be able to fight for the title in the future. I love spending time with the team and seeing how we are all improving in many areas. And 99 per cent of the time I will compete in the Dakar again. It's not that the third Formula 1 World Championship title is less important, but winning the Dakar is also at the top of my list. Maybe I'll have to compete there eight or ten times to be lucky enough to drive for victory one day. But if I can win in Formula 1, the World Endurance Championship and the Dakar, then that's something very special for me as a driver and as a person."

