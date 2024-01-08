Formula 1 World Championship battle: Will McLaren catch up with the leaders?

The McLaren team surprised its Formula 1 rivals last year with major progress, but team boss Andrea Stella explained at the season finale: "There is still a lot to do with the chassis."

When the 2023 season began, nobody believed it would be a successful year for McLaren. The racing team from Woking came away empty-handed three times in the first five race weekends and scored a total of just 14 points in Melbourne and Baku. In Monaco, the team had to make do with three championship points, followed by another two rounds of the championship where there were no fresh points for the drivers in the Papaya cars.

The turning point came with a major update that Lando Norris had at his disposal in Spielberg. The constant further development in the following races ensured that the Brits were able to make significant gains. And in the end, the team, which had had to make do with fifth place in the constructors' championship the previous year, was able to celebrate fourth place behind Red Bull Racing, Mercedes and Ferrari.

At the season finale in Abu Dhabi, McLaren announced the continuation of its co-operation with engine partner Mercedes. Team Principal Andrea Stella explained that the decision was an easy one, as the team is satisfied with the current supplier for the power unit. But the engine is only one factor for success in the highly competitive Formula 1 field, he emphasised at the same time.

"It's not that simple, because it's just one of the factors that have to be right. Of course, the engine has to be good, but that's not enough. To be able to fight for the world title, a lot of work also needs to be done on the chassis. I think that we will be competitive on the engine side in the coming years. That is certain. That's why we made this decision. But there is still a lot to do on the chassis," warned the Italian.

Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island