How a GP star goes on holiday: Charles Leclerc in LA
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Anyone who has always wondered what a Formula 1 driver does during the winter break now has an answer from Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver treated himself to a week's holiday in sunny Los Angeles and captured the highlights in a YouTube video, which fans can now watch. In the video, the Monegasque explains his choice of holiday destination.
"I love this city and really enjoy being here," enthuses the 26-year-old. "It's the best way to switch off from everything else," adds the racing driver from Monte Carlo, who is travelling with his friends and having a good time. "I love this place so much, every time I come here it's so relaxing. It feels like Monaco, only a hundred times bigger," says the visibly amused Formula 1 star.
Of course, it's not all sport, Leclerc reveals his modest talent for shooting baskets and promises not to swap his racing career for a career in professional basketball. The fans also see Leclerc feasting on sweets, cuddling his dog and visiting an art gallery.
Viewers are also seen at the pool, as well as in Venice Beach, Malibu, visiting Universal Studios and the Six Flags amusement park. "It was a great time and it was also really good to have a week off," concludes Leclerc, promising: "We'll see you back at the track soon."
Holiday video from Charles Leclerc
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Stake F1 (Sauber)
05 February: Williams
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island