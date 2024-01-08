How a GP star goes on holiday: Charles Leclerc in LA

Even the biggest Formula 1 stars need a holiday every now and then to recharge their batteries. Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc did just that in Los Angeles - and is sharing it with GP fans via a YouTube vlog.

Anyone who has always wondered what a Formula 1 driver does during the winter break now has an answer from Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver treated himself to a week's holiday in sunny Los Angeles and captured the highlights in a YouTube video, which fans can now watch. In the video, the Monegasque explains his choice of holiday destination.

"I love this city and really enjoy being here," enthuses the 26-year-old. "It's the best way to switch off from everything else," adds the racing driver from Monte Carlo, who is travelling with his friends and having a good time. "I love this place so much, every time I come here it's so relaxing. It feels like Monaco, only a hundred times bigger," says the visibly amused Formula 1 star.

Of course, it's not all sport, Leclerc reveals his modest talent for shooting baskets and promises not to swap his racing career for a career in professional basketball. The fans also see Leclerc feasting on sweets, cuddling his dog and visiting an art gallery.

Viewers are also seen at the pool, as well as in Venice Beach, Malibu, visiting Universal Studios and the Six Flags amusement park. "It was a great time and it was also really good to have a week off," concludes Leclerc, promising: "We'll see you back at the track soon."

