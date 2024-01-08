George Russell (Mercedes): "Not an easy task"

Mercedes star George Russell takes a sober look back at the past year, which was not easy for his team. The Brit knows that the upcoming season will also be a big challenge.

George Russell had the misfortune of only coming on board with the Mercedes team when the years of dominance of the star drivers were history. For two years now, the German car manufacturer's works team has fallen short of its own expectations and both Lewis Hamilton and Russell have had to make do with the occasional podium finish.

In his first Mercedes season, the younger of the two team-mates from Great Britain claimed his first GP victory, finishing first in both the sprint and the race at the second-last race of 2022 on the Interlagos circuit in São Paulo. Last year, however, he also had to do without a win, finishing eighth in the end.

"There were a lot of missed opportunities and we really didn't have a smooth season," he summarised on "Formula1.com", looking back. There was also a lack of luck, explains the 25-year-old, who is convinced: "If you fall behind, then you also tend to have bad luck." And he concludes: "We simply have to get faster, then luck will be on our side again."

Personally, however, Russell emphasises that he has been able to improve. "I have the feeling that I have improved my pace both on a fast lap and in race trim. But we also had more competition, because in the first half of the season Aston Martin was on the pace and in the second half McLaren had a say in the battle for the front places."

And the Mercedes star is not expecting an easy game this year either. "We're all trying to catch up with the most dominant car in Formula 1 history, and that's no easy task. Everyone really has to concentrate and give it their all, and time will tell whether we succeed," he explains, adding: "But I think we are in a much better position this winter than we were twelve months or two years ago."

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Stake F1 (Sauber)

05 February: Williams

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island