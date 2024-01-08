FIA: Ex-Vettel engineer is new Formula 1 sporting director

The FIA has a new Head of Sport for Formula 1: Tim Malyon (45), long-time engineer at Red Bull Racing with Sebastian Vettel, is taking over from Steve Nielsen. Tim Goss is also leaving the FIA.

The FIA has a new sporting director for all single-seater series and therefore also for Formula 1: Canadian Tim Malyon, born in Kentville (Nova Scotia), will primarily be working in the Geneva race organisation. He will report to former Ferrari technician Nikolas Tombazis (FIA Director for all single-seater series).

Malyon, now 45 years old, worked as an engineer for the largely unsuccessful Jaguar Formula 1 racing team and remained with the team when Jaguar F1 became the new GP team Red Bull Racing at the beginning of 2005.

Malyon was a companion to Sebastian Vettel when RBR won four consecutive Drivers' World Championship titles with the Heppenheim native, as well as the Constructors' Cup four times.

In 2015, Malyon moved to Sauber (lead engineer at the track), from there to BMW in the DTM, and from there again to the Munich-based Formula E racing team.

In 2019, the FIA recruited this experienced man as Head of Research and Development, and since 2021 he has been responsible for all safety matters in the FIA racing series. He was also largely responsible for setting up the ROC (Remote Operations Control), a race control centre that assists colleagues at the racetrack from Geneva. The experts there work in a similar way to a video referee in football.



Nikolas Tombazis: "Tim's work was fundamental for the ROC, he optimised the data analysis, also thanks to the use of artificial intelligence. From now on, he will also play a leading role in the development of improved sports laws."



German Niels Wittich will remain Formula 1 race director at the Grand Prix venues.



The previous FIA Head of Sport, Englishman Steve Nielsen, will leave his post at the end of January 2024. Nikolas Tombazis again: "Steve has helped us significantly with the reorganisation. We are very grateful for his work."



The FIA also confirms that the English technician Tim Goss will be relinquishing his position as FIA Technical Director. Goss, now 60, left McLaren in 2018 (after 28 years there) and succeeded Tombazis as chief technician for single-seater racing at the FIA when the Greek was promoted to the post of director. Goss most recently worked on the new Formula 1 regulations, which will apply from 2026.



It is currently unclear what Tim Goss will do in the future.





