Williams: New contract with Mercedes-Benz
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Williams and Mercedes are staying together: The English racing team (the third oldest team after Ferrari and McLaren) and the German engine manufacturer have extended their agreement into the new Formula 1 era, which will begin in 2026 with modified engines and smaller, lighter cars.
Williams and Mercedes have been working together since the beginning of 2014, when the turbo hybrid era began in the premier class. Thanks to superior Mercedes engines, Williams finished third in the Constructors' Cup in 2014 and 2015, and fifth in 2016 and 2017. Then Williams' decline began as rival engine manufacturers followed suit.
Williams Team Principal James Vowles: "The technical expertise and support from Mercedes fits perfectly with our medium and long-term plans to rebuild Williams."
Vowles does not say how many years the new contract will run for, the Briton merely speaks of "a long-term agreement".
Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff: "We are very pleased that we are entering the new era with a second customer team and that we can accompany Williams on its way back to top positions."
Williams is the second Mercedes customer team with which a contract has now been signed for the new Formula 1 era. At the end of November, the partnership between McLaren and Mercedes was extended until the end of 2030. McLaren and Mercedes previously worked together from 1995 to 2014 and again from 2021.
