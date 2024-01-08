Uwe Frumolt deceased, founding member of the ONS squadron

Tragic duplicity of events: Just two and a half weeks before Herbert Linge's death, his successor Uwe Frumolt, former head of the DMSB rescue team, also passed away.

With the deaths of Uwe Frumolt (73) and Herbert Linge (95), the beneficial organisation founded in 1972 for the rapid rescue of racing drivers involved in accidents lost its first two leaders and founding members within the space of a few days.

Frumolt had taken over the management of the relay fleet from Herbert Linge in 1988. He retired in 2015, after which Nils Wittig took over as F1 race director until his appointment in 2022. Currently, the leadership is in the hands of a dual leadership with Christian Vormann and Thomas Brost.

Today, the ONS/DMSB squadron, whose presence has long been mandatory at every motorsport event in Germany, has around 135 members. The 40 or so relay vehicles are spread across four depots at the Nürburgring, in Hockenheim and Oscherleben and at the Sachsenring.

The ONS/DMSB rescue squadron only celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The first mission with a converted Porsche 914/6 was in early April 1972 at the Formula 2 European Championship race in Hockenheim with Herbert Linge and race doctor Dr Eddie Rothenfelder.