Today, racing overalls can be seen in every colour imaginable, but in the past, stars like Jim Clark or Jackie Stewart drove in light blue suits. How did this strange choice of colour come about?

When we look at old racing pictures, we notice how much the drivers' racing overalls have changed. More than fifty years ago, most suits were initially light blue and later white. This led us to the question: Why did Formula 1 world champions and GP winners such as Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart and Jack Brabham compete in this strange light blue colour?

Apart from a few patches (such as one from the British Racing Drivers' Club, BRDC, for the British drivers), the overalls were devoid of any labelling and were light blue or white for years. It was not until the mid-1960s that the first sponsor patches shyly appeared.

The light blue base colour goes back to the so-called "Escuderia Suixtil" from Argentina, hence the light blue colour of the Argentinian national flag. Initially, blue trousers were accompanied by a yellow shirt, which of course was also from the national flag of Argentina (the sun).

In the 1940s and 1950s, the fashion manufacturer Suixtil tried to achieve greater popularity through motorsport. When the Argentine Automobile Club founded a promotion programme in 1948 (with Juan Manuel Fangio as the first driver to be sent to Europe), Suixtil was the official supplier of overalls.

In Europe, many other drivers then found these overalls stylish and comfortable, and they were quickly imitated. Today, Suixtil overalls are regarded as the first generation of modern racing driver clothing. All the stars of the day wore them, from Fangio to Stirling Moss, Mike Hawthorn and Peter Collins to Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart, Graham Hill, Jack Brabham and John Surtees.

The competition never slept. In the mid-1950s, tyre manufacturer Dunlop introduced its own version, but the light blue base colour remained. It was only later that white prevailed, and today the colours and design of the overalls are adapted to the needs of the team and sponsors.



With the death of company founder M.S. Rudman in 1967 and the simultaneous development of more modern overalls, Suixtil lost importance. But after the turn of the century, the brand was revitalised.



The Suixtil clothing company was given a breath of fresh air thanks to the popular historic motorsport. You can find out more at www.suixtil.com