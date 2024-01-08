Audi in Formula 1: Full strength not until 2027
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Sauber is in a transition phase. Until the end of 2023, the fourth-oldest Formula 1 racing team (after Ferrari, McLaren and Williams) started out as Alfa Romeo, and at the beginning of 2026, the Zurich Oberland-based racing team will become Audi's entry in Formula 1.
Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl is currently putting numerous pieces of the puzzle in place to be ready when the brand with the four rings steps onto the GP stage. One of these pieces is Sauber returnee James Key.
The 51-year-old Englishman Key points out: "We are working hard to bring in more good people. But many of them are tied to work bans when their current commitment comes to an end."
"We will increase in all areas. But it's fair to say - given the build-up phase at Sauber and in terms of personnel changes, we probably won't see what Audi is really capable of in Formula 1 until 2027."
Key, Technical Director in Hinwil from April 2010 to September 2012, continues: "We are currently growing by leaps and bounds. And everything feels like a young team, even if I have met a lot of familiar faces again. We have a very solid basis here on which we can build, both in terms of personnel and infrastructure. We firmly believe that by further expanding the team, we can narrow the gap to the top."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island