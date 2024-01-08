Audi in Formula 1: Full strength not until 2027

Audi will enter the premier class in 2026. According to Sauber Head of Engineering James Key, however, it will take a while before the racing team is fully up to speed. "It will take a while to build up the team."

Sauber is in a transition phase. Until the end of 2023, the fourth-oldest Formula 1 racing team (after Ferrari, McLaren and Williams) started out as Alfa Romeo, and at the beginning of 2026, the Zurich Oberland-based racing team will become Audi's entry in Formula 1.

Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl is currently putting numerous pieces of the puzzle in place to be ready when the brand with the four rings steps onto the GP stage. One of these pieces is Sauber returnee James Key.

The 51-year-old Englishman Key points out: "We are working hard to bring in more good people. But many of them are tied to work bans when their current commitment comes to an end."

"We will increase in all areas. But it's fair to say - given the build-up phase at Sauber and in terms of personnel changes, we probably won't see what Audi is really capable of in Formula 1 until 2027."



Key, Technical Director in Hinwil from April 2010 to September 2012, continues: "We are currently growing by leaps and bounds. And everything feels like a young team, even if I have met a lot of familiar faces again. We have a very solid basis here on which we can build, both in terms of personnel and infrastructure. We firmly believe that by further expanding the team, we can narrow the gap to the top."





