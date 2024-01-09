Oscar Piastri (McLaren): That was the hardest lesson

22-year-old Oscar Piastri put in an astonishing performance at the GP weekend in Qatar: pole for the sprint, victory in the sprint, second place in the Grand Prix. This was the crowning glory of an outstanding debut season.

Some spectators in Qatar could not believe their eyes on 7 October 2023: fourth Formula 1 sprint of the 2023 GP season, first Formula 1 victory for the young Oscar Piastri. The McLaren driver delivered a hard-nosed performance at the Losail International Circuit and secured the first victory for the traditional McLaren racing team since Daniel Ricciardo in 2021.

Former Formula 2 and Formula 3 champion Piastri was astonishingly calm after Saturday evening's race: "Okay, it was a bit stressful, but I'm very happy that everything went well."

"It wasn't easy at the start of the race against the drivers on soft tyres, I thought we might have made the wrong choice. But then I could see how their tyres were degrading. My pace was good, my tyre management was also good. I can be very happy with myself."

"In between, George Russell caught me cold, I thought I was going to have a heart attack when he caught me. Fortunately, I was able to overtake him again later."

Hand on heart: Did Piastri get nervous when it became clear at the end of the race that his pursuer was Max Verstappen? "Not really. I was able to keep the gap more or less constant. From that point on, I was pretty sure that I could bring it home."



Such statements did not come across as snooty from the young Piastri from the GP city of Melbourne. The calmness with which he has approached his tasks in his first Formula 1 season is always astonishing.



His record is impressive: 22 world championship appearances, eleven times in the top ten, third in Japan, second in Qatar, winner of the Qatar Sprint, ninth place at the end of the season.



What was the most impressive lesson of 2023? Oscar says: "The power density in the field is enormous. Even the smallest mistake can cost you a few places in no time at all. You can't allow yourself a moment's rest."



"I've also learned a lot from managing a race, such as how to deal with the tyres or how to use the electrical energy most cleverly."



"I can be really satisfied with my first season, but I'm not going to rest on my laurels. The season has taken a lot of effort and the 2024 programme is even more challenging."





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island