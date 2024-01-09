Monza rebuilt for 21 million euros: 140 days of work

The contract to organise the Italian Grand Prix in Monza runs up to and including 2025. Formula 1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali warned: "No race is certain." Work is now underway in Monza.

The first Grand Prix was held in Monza on 10 September 1922, and the race in the Royal Park is an integral part of the Formula 1 World Championship. Only once, in 1980, when Monza was being rebuilt, did the Italian Grand Prix take place in Imola as an exception. No other racetrack has hosted a single national GP more often than Monza: the 75th Italian GP will be held as part of the Formula 1 World Championship in 2024.

But Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1, issued a strong warning to the operators of the Monza circuit: "It would be arrogant to think that someone has a guarantee of a Formula 1 future just because they have held a race in the last 100 years. To be honest, that's not good enough."

The message was clear: if Monza wants to get a new contract beyond 2025, the automobile clubs of Italy and Milan will have to get their act together.

The Monza circuit is 90 per cent owned by the Automobile Club of Italy (ACI) and 10 per cent by the Automobile Club of Milan. The ACI has been managed by Angelo Sticchi Damiani since 2011, while the Milan Automobile Club has been managed by lawyer Geronimo La Russa since 2018.

And Monza is reacting: Excavator and lorry engines are currently roaring in Monza instead of racing engines; the traditional track is being renovated over a period of 140 days and with a budget of 21 million euros. The Italian Senate had approved aid totalling around 20 million euros in 2021.



Matteo Salvini (Deputy Prime Minister of Italy) and Angelo Sticchi Damiani gave the go-ahead for the work on the start/finish straight at Monza.



The track will receive a new surface and new kerbs.



The traditional track will be equipped with improved drainage.



The current three subways that allow access to the track are demolished and rebuilt, and a fourth access point is added at Vedano.



The pit building will be upgraded, raised and given a solid roof, and the grandstands around the track will be modernised. The individual spectator areas will be equipped with all the amenities a racegoer could wish for.



Visitors will benefit from improved pedestrian walkways.



Angelo Sticchi Damiani: "It's time to take Monza into the future."



The aim is to have the work completed by next June.



The first practice session for the Italian Grand Prix will begin on 30 August 2024.





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari





Formula 1 winter tests

21 February to 23 February in Bahrain

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island