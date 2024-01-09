F1 Academy: Sauber backs Carrie Schreiner in 2024

The fifth driver for the 2024 "F1 Academy" single-seater series has been confirmed: 25-year-old German Carrie Schreiner from Sauber's young talent programme will compete with Campos Racing.

It's been a darn long time since a woman last took part in a Formula 1 training session. It was Susie Wolff in 2015 with Williams. Can you remember the last time a woman tried to qualify for a Grand Prix before that? It was Giovanna Amati in 1992 with Brabham. The last woman to start was Lella Lombardi at the Österreichring in 1976!

As part of the Formula 1 season finale in 2022, the Formula 1 organisers announced the creation of the so-called "F1 Academy". Only female racing drivers who are aiming for a professional career will compete in this series. The series is intended to help

racing talent more specifically towards promotion to Formulas 4, 3 and 2.

The plan for 2024 is for each Formula 1 team to nominate a woman for this series, and now the fifth fast lady has been confirmed: it is Carrie Schreiner (25) from Völklingen (Germany), sponsored by Sauber.

The other four ladies have been confirmed: 17-year-old Swiss Tina Hausmann (Aston Martin), 20-year-old Briton Abbi Pulling (Alpine), 18-year-old Bianca Bustamante (Philippines), who is supported by McLaren, plus 17-year-old US-American Lia Block (Williams), daughter of rally legend Ken Block.

Pulling, Bustamante and Schreiner have already raced in the 2023 F1 Academy, Abbi finished fifth, Bianca seventh and Carrie eleventh. Schreiner's highlight: victory in the second race at Zandvoort.



Carrie Schreiner says: "I am very proud to be able to compete for Sauber in the F1 Academy."



Schreiner's racing season begins in January/February 2024 with appearances in Formula 4 in the United Arab Emirates.



The 2024 F1 Academy programme consists of seven outings in Formula 1 races - Saudi Arabia, Miami, Spain, the Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.