Fernando Alonso: Tough lesson at a young age

Formula 1 veteran Fernando Alonso has already achieved a lot in his career as a racing driver and is reluctant to settle for anything less than victory. That wasn't always the case, as he tells us.

He is driven by ambition: Fernando Alonso wants to win, no matter what discipline he is competing in. The two-time Formula 1 world champion is one of the most ambitious in his guild and has already achieved a lot thanks to his great talent and hard work. However, his hunger for victory is not yet satisfied, as he repeatedly emphasises.

Coming first is important to him, but that wasn't always the case, as he revealed last year during his appearance on the "High Performance" podcast. When asked what the best advice he has received in his life was, he explains: "When it comes to my private life, I was very well advised by my parents. They always gave me the best advice."

"And as far as my professional life is concerned, I remember finishing second in the karting world championship in my first year as a 13-year-old. I was over the moon, because that was only my second international race and I was allowed on the World Championship podium, it all just felt incredibly good. But when I got to my team, I was the only one who was really happy," said the 42-year-old.

"My chief mechanic then took me aside and told me that he understood my feelings and that I should be happy, but that there wasn't much to celebrate as the runner-up is the first loser. In sport, you win or you lose. Second, seventh or eleventh - it's all the same. There is only one winner, and it wasn't us, so there was nothing to cheer about. I was shocked, and as a 13-year-old I thought it was really tough. But over time I realised that it was a good lesson in general and especially in sport. When you're competing against others, you're not doing it to finish seventh. Coming seventh is basically the same as coming seventeenth. And only one person wins," added the 32-time GP winner.

