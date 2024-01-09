Discipline and self-criticism: the strengths of the strongest

Franz Tost made his final appearance as AlphaTauri Team Principal in Abu Dhabi and took a look back at the many drivers he has had under his wing. Two in particular stood out.

Franz Tost has had 17 drivers in his team in the 18 years he has worked as team principal in Formula 1, and the Tyrolean, who handed over the AlphaTauri sceptre to Peter Bayer and Laurent Mekies after the season finale last year, took a look back at all those who contested their first GP races with the Faenza-based racing team as part of his last assignment.

When asked who had made the biggest impression, the 67-year-old explained: "It wouldn't be fair to say that now. Of course, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel made a strong impression, but I have to say that the other drivers did too. When they came on board with us, they were very professional. And they worked very closely with the team."

"I liked the way they developed, which is an important factor both from a sporting and human point of view. And of the 17 riders we had with us, I can't think of any of them where I have to say: 'Forget him, he's completely useless'. They all had their strengths and they were all good characters. Of course, everyone thinks that Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen were the best, given their many world championship titles. They were, if we talk about talent, driving ability and especially their passion. Because this is also very, very important," explained Tost.

"They were also top class in terms of discipline. They are both very disciplined and I remember how Sebastian really took care of everything - the nutrition, the training, he wanted to know everything, including the technical side. And both of them were also very innovative, they observed the other drivers closely and also knew what they hadn't done so well and where they needed to improve. They were also always very honest with themselves. They didn't show this to the outside world, but they knew exactly what they had to work on," said the Austrian, describing the strengths of the two multiple champions.

