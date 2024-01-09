F1 development: Red Bull Racing is already thinking about 2025

The 2024 season has not yet started, but the clever minds at Formula 1 are already thinking about next year, as Ben Waterhouse, the chief performance engineer at Red Bull Racing, explains.

With the RB19, the Red Bull Racing Team has put the most successful GP racer in Formula 1 history on its wheels. Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez won 21 of the 22 Grands Prix last year, with the former responsible for the majority of these with 19 victories.

In view of its own dominance, the team decided early on to focus its development efforts on the upcoming season. Work on the successor to the RB20 has been going on for a long time, as lead performance engineer Ben Waterhouse revealed to colleagues at Formula Passion.

The 44-year-old Briton explained: "The RB20 is a car that is already at least six months old. And we've already started to turn our attention to the RB21, even though the 2024 season hasn't started yet."

Team Principal Christian Horner said of Verstappen and Pérez's next car: "We have a great base, so the next GP racer will be an evolution rather than a revolution." And he emphasised: "But I am sure that the field will converge somewhat next season. So we can't rest on our laurels."

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Stake F1 (Sauber)

05 February: Williams

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari





Formula 1 winter tests

21 February to 23 February in Bahrain

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island