F1 development: Red Bull Racing is already thinking about 2025
With the RB19, the Red Bull Racing Team has put the most successful GP racer in Formula 1 history on its wheels. Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez won 21 of the 22 Grands Prix last year, with the former responsible for the majority of these with 19 victories.
In view of its own dominance, the team decided early on to focus its development efforts on the upcoming season. Work on the successor to the RB20 has been going on for a long time, as lead performance engineer Ben Waterhouse revealed to colleagues at Formula Passion.
The 44-year-old Briton explained: "The RB20 is a car that is already at least six months old. And we've already started to turn our attention to the RB21, even though the 2024 season hasn't started yet."
Team Principal Christian Horner said of Verstappen and Pérez's next car: "We have a great base, so the next GP racer will be an evolution rather than a revolution." And he emphasised: "But I am sure that the field will converge somewhat next season. So we can't rest on our laurels."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Stake F1 (Sauber)
05 February: Williams
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
Formula 1 winter tests
21 February to 23 February in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island