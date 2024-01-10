Starting grid 2024: 13 GP stars' contracts expire!
Logan Sargeant was the last one standing, not only in the 2023 world championship season, but also in terms of a contract for 2024. It was only at the beginning of December 2023 that the traditional racing team Williams announced that the 23-year-old from Fort Lauderdale (Florida) would also be driving Formula 1 in 2024.
What about the other racing teams in terms of the duration of their contracts? Here is a brief overview.
Red Bull Racing
Sergio Pérez is still contracted for the 2024 season. The contract with Max Verstappen runs until the end of 2028.
Mercedes-Benz
All clear with the two Englishmen Lewis Hamilton and George Russell - two-year contracts until the end of 2025.
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are both tied to Ferrari until the end of 2024. Team Principal Fred Vasseur recognises no rush for contract negotiations: "We have more pressing problems than the drivers."
McLaren
Lando Norris is under contract until the end of 2025, young Oscar Piastri until the end of 2026.
Aston Martin
Spanish superstar Fernando Alonso negotiated a two-year deal in summer 2022, for 2023 and 2024. Details of Lance Stroll's deal have never been communicated by Aston Martin.
Alpine F1
Renault's French national team will run with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon until the end of 2024.
Williams
The same picture at the third-oldest GP team (after Ferrari and McLaren): Thai-British Alex Albon and US-American Logan Sargeant are also tied up until the end of 2024.
AlphaTauri
Red Bull drivers such as Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson are each signed to multi-year contracts, with no details given on the duration.
Sauber
Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou has been confirmed until the end of 2024, with Sauber protégé and Formula 2 champion Théo Pourchaire as a possible successor. Valtteri Bottas has an agreement until the end of 2024, with an option for 2025.
Haas
Haas is focussing on stability and has confirmed Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen for another season. However, at least one of the two will leave at the end of 2024, as Ferrari youngster Oliver Bearman is set to sit in the Haas racing car in 2025.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island