Starting grid 2024: 13 GP stars' contracts expire!

This has never happened before in Formula 1: The 20 drivers for the 2023 GP season are all competing again. But numerous agreements expire in 2024. We tell you who is under contract for how long.

Logan Sargeant was the last one standing, not only in the 2023 world championship season, but also in terms of a contract for 2024. It was only at the beginning of December 2023 that the traditional racing team Williams announced that the 23-year-old from Fort Lauderdale (Florida) would also be driving Formula 1 in 2024.

What about the other racing teams in terms of the duration of their contracts? Here is a brief overview.

Red Bull Racing

Sergio Pérez is still contracted for the 2024 season. The contract with Max Verstappen runs until the end of 2028.

Mercedes-Benz

All clear with the two Englishmen Lewis Hamilton and George Russell - two-year contracts until the end of 2025.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are both tied to Ferrari until the end of 2024. Team Principal Fred Vasseur recognises no rush for contract negotiations: "We have more pressing problems than the drivers."

McLaren

Lando Norris is under contract until the end of 2025, young Oscar Piastri until the end of 2026.



Aston Martin

Spanish superstar Fernando Alonso negotiated a two-year deal in summer 2022, for 2023 and 2024. Details of Lance Stroll's deal have never been communicated by Aston Martin.



Alpine F1

Renault's French national team will run with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon until the end of 2024.



Williams

The same picture at the third-oldest GP team (after Ferrari and McLaren): Thai-British Alex Albon and US-American Logan Sargeant are also tied up until the end of 2024.



AlphaTauri

Red Bull drivers such as Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson are each signed to multi-year contracts, with no details given on the duration.



Sauber

Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou has been confirmed until the end of 2024, with Sauber protégé and Formula 2 champion Théo Pourchaire as a possible successor. Valtteri Bottas has an agreement until the end of 2024, with an option for 2025.



Haas

Haas is focussing on stability and has confirmed Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen for another season. However, at least one of the two will leave at the end of 2024, as Ferrari youngster Oliver Bearman is set to sit in the Haas racing car in 2025.





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island