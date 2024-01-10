Christian Horner on Max Verstappen: No prima donna

Everything went like clockwork for Red Bull Racing in 2023: Max Verstappen world champion for the third time in a row, RBR once again winner of the Constructors' Cup. Team Principal Christian Horner talks about the champion.

It was an almost perfect Grand Prix season for Red Bull Racing: the Milton Keynes-based team won 21 out of 22 world championship races, with Carlos Sainz and Ferrari coming out on top only in Singapore. Red Bull Racing secured the Constructors' Cup for the sixth time, while Max Verstappen became Formula 1 World Champion for the third time in a row.

Verstappen's 19 victories this season (now totalling 54 GP wins) command the utmost respect from Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner. In the Secrets of Success podcast from our colleagues at Sky Sports F1, the 50-year-old Englishman says: "In between, you have to realise - Max came to us as a teenager, now he's a three-time champion."

Horner admits: Verstappen's status at RBR secures him certain special rights. "That's unavoidable, and with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes it's unlikely to be any different. Lewis certainly has a greater influence on the racing team than his team-mate, and it's the same with Max."

"However, as team boss you also have to keep that under control. Certainly, there are certain privileges that - to use football parlance - our centre-forward enjoys. But he remains part of a team, there is no room for a prima donna, because a driver must never become bigger than the team. Without the people behind him, without the tools we put in his hands, he wouldn't be able to achieve all this success."

"For me, it's all a question of balance. We recognise the status that Max has achieved, but Verstappen also appreciates that he needs all the other elements of a successful Grand Prix racing team to continue to perform at such a high level."





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island