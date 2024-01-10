Christian Horner on Max Verstappen: No prima donna
It was an almost perfect Grand Prix season for Red Bull Racing: the Milton Keynes-based team won 21 out of 22 world championship races, with Carlos Sainz and Ferrari coming out on top only in Singapore. Red Bull Racing secured the Constructors' Cup for the sixth time, while Max Verstappen became Formula 1 World Champion for the third time in a row.
Verstappen's 19 victories this season (now totalling 54 GP wins) command the utmost respect from Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner. In the Secrets of Success podcast from our colleagues at Sky Sports F1, the 50-year-old Englishman says: "In between, you have to realise - Max came to us as a teenager, now he's a three-time champion."
Horner admits: Verstappen's status at RBR secures him certain special rights. "That's unavoidable, and with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes it's unlikely to be any different. Lewis certainly has a greater influence on the racing team than his team-mate, and it's the same with Max."
"However, as team boss you also have to keep that under control. Certainly, there are certain privileges that - to use football parlance - our centre-forward enjoys. But he remains part of a team, there is no room for a prima donna, because a driver must never become bigger than the team. Without the people behind him, without the tools we put in his hands, he wouldn't be able to achieve all this success."
"For me, it's all a question of balance. We recognise the status that Max has achieved, but Verstappen also appreciates that he needs all the other elements of a successful Grand Prix racing team to continue to perform at such a high level."
