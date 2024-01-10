Warning for Andretti: 11 new F1 teams, 9 are gone

Michael Andretti, former GP driver and successful IndyCar driver, announced an alliance with General Motors and Cadillac a year ago. GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the Americans have signed up with the FIA as an engine manufacturer from 2026.

When Michael, son of racing legend Mario Andretti, can bring his racing team into Formula 1 depends on Formula 1. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has given the green light, now the ball is in the court of FOM boss Stefano Domenicali (Formula One Management).

Michael Andretti is extremely successful with his racing team Andretti Autosport in the IndyCar series, Indy Lights, Formula E, Extreme E and rallycross. But he also knows the recent history of Formula 1 and has experienced how difficult it is for new racing teams to succeed in the premier class. To be precise, out of 11 new teams in the last 30 years, only two are still represented in Formula 1! Let's take a look back.

Simtek 1994

Simtek was the third Formula 1 attempt by English engineer Nick Wirth. A project for BMW came to nothing and the design was sold to the Italian Andrea Sassetti (Andrea Moda Formula). A second project failed due to a lack of funding when the backer of the planned Bravo team, Jean-François Mosnier, died. Wirth finally launched a team in 1994. On the black weekend of Imola, Roland Ratzenburger from Salzburg was killed in qualifying, and Ayrton Senna died a day later. Simtek stayed afloat until the fifth race in 1995, then it was over.



Pacific 1994

Keith Wiggins had won races and titles in every junior series with his Pacific team. He entered Formula 1 in 1994. But the timing was bad right from the start. The car was to be built by the renowned racing car manufacturer Reynard, but they preferred to sell their design to Ligier. The car designed by Frank Coppuck was too simple. Pacific never scored a point and retired in 1995.



Forti 1995

Another racing team from Formula 3 and Formula 3000 (now Formula 2) that ventured onto the big stage. Guido Forti's team survived a year and a half before the financial system of new partner Shannon collapsed.



Lola 1997

The traditional racing car manufacturer failed due to a questionable financing model and outdated technology. By the second GP weekend in Brazil, it was already out of business.



Stewart Grand Prix 1997

The racing team of Scottish racing legend Jackie Stewart put up a good fight - Johnny Herbert even won the chaotic GP at the Nürburgring in 1999. Stewart sold the team to Ford, but the involvement with the Jaguar brand was a disaster. From 2000 to 2004, Jaguar Racing scored just 49 points and two podium finishes in five years. Visionary Dietrich Mateschitz then bought the racing team, and a success story began as Red Bull Racing with seven drivers' world championship titles (Sebastian Vettel 4, Max Verstappen 3), six victories in the Constructors' Cup (2010 to 2013 and 2022/2023) and 113 GP victories to date



Toyota 2002

After years of preparation and with seemingly limitless financial resources, the Japanese team entered Formula 1. What had led to numerous world championship titles in rallying ended in disgrace in the premier class - 139 starts from Melbourne 2002 to Abu Dhabi 2009, 3 pole positions, 13 podiums, no wins. In difficult economic times, Toyota pulled the plug on the project.



Super Aguri 2006

Ex-GP driver Aguri Suzuki competed for three seasons as Honda's B team and as a training centre for Takuma Sato. The team only scored four points and had to close down after the 2008 Spanish GP.



Lotus 2010

The FIA boss at the time, Max Mosley, was striving for a more cost-effective Formula 1, but plans for a cost cap as we know it today could not be realised. Airline entrepreneur Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) bought the rights to the Team Lotus name and entered in 2010, after which the name was changed to Caterham following a legal dispute with the former Renault works team over the Lotus name. After two tenth places in the Constructors' Cup, the team slipped down the rankings and received too little prize money to stay afloat. The slow death was delayed by a fundraising campaign among fans, but the end came at the end of 2014 after Fernandes unsuccessfully tried to sell his team to a group of businessmen.



Virgin Racing 2010

One of three racing teams whose F1 business model was based on Mosley's ideas. Virgin boss Richard Branson backed the project for just one year, after which shares in the team were sold to Marussia Motors. But even as Marussia Virgin Racing and later as Marussia F1 and Manor, success remained sparse and the curtain fell at the end of 2016.



HRT 2010

The Hispania Racing Team failed to score any points for three years under various owners and closed at the end of 2012.



Haas 2016

The Formula 1 racing team of US machine tool manufacturer Gene Haas scored 249 points, one pole position (Kevin Magnussen in Brazil 2022) and two best race laps in eight years in the premier class. In 2018, the team, which has a close partnership with Ferrari, achieved an admirable fifth place in the Constructors' Cup.