Dispute with Gene Haas: Is Head of Engineering Simone Resta gone?
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
On the driver side, everything is settled at the Haas team: Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen will once again be chasing points in Formula 1 for the US racing team this year. Nevertheless, the winter break will not be a relaxed one for last year's championship runner-up, as it has been reported that Head of Engineering Simone Resta has left the team.
The reason for this is said to be a dispute over the direction of development, as the Italian colleagues from "Motorsport.com" report. According to the report, Resta and team owner and namesake Gene Haas disagreed about the development path taken. The team itself has not yet confirmed the reports of his departure.
It is not clear what the 53-year-old Italian will do if he really has left his current employer. There is speculation about both a return to Ferrari and a new position with the Sauber racing team Stake F1, which will compete in the premier class as the Audi works team from 2026.
Resta switched from Ferrari to the Haas team in 2021, which is a customer of the Scuderia from Maranello. He was Chief Designer at the oldest GP racing team in the world between 2014 and 2018 before moving to the Sauber team in the meantime, only to return to the traditional Italian team in 2019.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Stake F1 (Sauber)
05 February: Williams
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island