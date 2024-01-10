Dispute with Gene Haas: Is Head of Engineering Simone Resta gone?

The Haas team has reportedly parted ways with technical director Simone Resta - just a few weeks before the presentation of the new GP racer. The reason for this is said to be the development direction taken.

On the driver side, everything is settled at the Haas team: Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen will once again be chasing points in Formula 1 for the US racing team this year. Nevertheless, the winter break will not be a relaxed one for last year's championship runner-up, as it has been reported that Head of Engineering Simone Resta has left the team.

The reason for this is said to be a dispute over the direction of development, as the Italian colleagues from "Motorsport.com" report. According to the report, Resta and team owner and namesake Gene Haas disagreed about the development path taken. The team itself has not yet confirmed the reports of his departure.

It is not clear what the 53-year-old Italian will do if he really has left his current employer. There is speculation about both a return to Ferrari and a new position with the Sauber racing team Stake F1, which will compete in the premier class as the Audi works team from 2026.

Resta switched from Ferrari to the Haas team in 2021, which is a customer of the Scuderia from Maranello. He was Chief Designer at the oldest GP racing team in the world between 2014 and 2018 before moving to the Sauber team in the meantime, only to return to the traditional Italian team in 2019.

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Stake F1 (Sauber)

05 February: Williams

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island