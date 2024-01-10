Andrea Kimi Antonelli: No pressure from Toto Wolff

Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli will contest his first Formula 2 season this year. The successful teenager has raised high expectations. But there is no pressure from Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has proven in recent years that he has plenty of talent. The young Italian, who joined the Mercedes junior squad early on in his career, has already celebrated overall victories in the Italian and German Formula 4 in 2022. Last year, he added two more titles in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship and the Formula Regional European Championship.

As a result, the 17-year-old from Bologna has now been promoted to Formula 2. In the highest junior class, he will drive in the Prema Racing Team alongside the talented Ferrari Junior Oliver Bearman. Expectations are high, but Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff does not want to fuel them any further and urges patience.

The Viennese says of the fast Italian: "His track record in karting was already impressive and then he moved up to the junior formulae and won every single season in his rookie year. "But we have to be careful because there is a lot of hype around Kimi. Bringing him into F2 is a big step, because these cars are heavier and have a lot more power."

Nevertheless, the potential of the young star is obvious. Wolff also says: "If we give him time and don't expect him to excel in his first season, I think he can become a great in this sport. We'll see how things go in Formula 2. They have new cars there, which is an advantage for him. But there are some strong competitors who are contesting their second Formula 2 season this year and are also highly rated."

He also emphasised that it is not so important whether Kimi will be in Formula 2 for one or two years. "He has to show that he is ready for a place in Formula 1, and for now we have to concentrate exclusively on Formula 2," he emphasised.

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Stake F1 (Sauber)

05 February: Williams

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island