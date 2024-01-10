Andrea Kimi Antonelli: No pressure from Toto Wolff
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli has proven in recent years that he has plenty of talent. The young Italian, who joined the Mercedes junior squad early on in his career, has already celebrated overall victories in the Italian and German Formula 4 in 2022. Last year, he added two more titles in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship and the Formula Regional European Championship.
As a result, the 17-year-old from Bologna has now been promoted to Formula 2. In the highest junior class, he will drive in the Prema Racing Team alongside the talented Ferrari Junior Oliver Bearman. Expectations are high, but Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff does not want to fuel them any further and urges patience.
The Viennese says of the fast Italian: "His track record in karting was already impressive and then he moved up to the junior formulae and won every single season in his rookie year. "But we have to be careful because there is a lot of hype around Kimi. Bringing him into F2 is a big step, because these cars are heavier and have a lot more power."
Nevertheless, the potential of the young star is obvious. Wolff also says: "If we give him time and don't expect him to excel in his first season, I think he can become a great in this sport. We'll see how things go in Formula 2. They have new cars there, which is an advantage for him. But there are some strong competitors who are contesting their second Formula 2 season this year and are also highly rated."
He also emphasised that it is not so important whether Kimi will be in Formula 2 for one or two years. "He has to show that he is ready for a place in Formula 1, and for now we have to concentrate exclusively on Formula 2," he emphasised.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Stake F1 (Sauber)
05 February: Williams
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island