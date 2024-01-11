Günther Steiner's departure: What the Haas drivers say
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Nobody had expected this: The previous Haas team principal Günther Steiner has left the US racing team after ten years, and it is not yet clear how the South Tyrolean's career will continue. His successor is the Japanese engineer Ayao Komatsu, who has been working as an engineer in a leading position for Gene Haas' team for years.
The announcement of Steiner's departure came unexpectedly, and many Formula 1 experts have reacted to the news with regret. Steiner was one of the few team managers who did not mince his words and called a spade a spade.
The drivers have also reacted to the departure of the 58-year-old Italian, who was responsible for both the return of Kevin Magnussen and the comeback of Nico Hülkenberg, with pictures of them with Steiner and kind words.
The German explained in his statement on social media: "Thank you, Günther - for your trust, your friendship and the chance to compete in Formula 1 again. You are a real character, I wish you nothing but the best."
The reaction of his Danish team-mate is similar. Magnussen explains: "Thank you, Günther. Thank you for taking me on the journey in 2017 and thank you for bringing me back on board in 2022. It was both a pleasure and a huge challenge - but it was never boring. See you soon and all the best."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Stake F1 (Sauber)
05 February: Williams
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island