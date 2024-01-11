Günther Steiner's departure: What the Haas drivers say

The Haas team has parted company with team principal Günther Steiner, who will be replaced by Ayao Komatsu. Drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen have reacted to the departure of their boss with statements.

Nobody had expected this: The previous Haas team principal Günther Steiner has left the US racing team after ten years, and it is not yet clear how the South Tyrolean's career will continue. His successor is the Japanese engineer Ayao Komatsu, who has been working as an engineer in a leading position for Gene Haas' team for years.

The announcement of Steiner's departure came unexpectedly, and many Formula 1 experts have reacted to the news with regret. Steiner was one of the few team managers who did not mince his words and called a spade a spade.

The drivers have also reacted to the departure of the 58-year-old Italian, who was responsible for both the return of Kevin Magnussen and the comeback of Nico Hülkenberg, with pictures of them with Steiner and kind words.

The German explained in his statement on social media: "Thank you, Günther - for your trust, your friendship and the chance to compete in Formula 1 again. You are a real character, I wish you nothing but the best."

The reaction of his Danish team-mate is similar. Magnussen explains: "Thank you, Günther. Thank you for taking me on the journey in 2017 and thank you for bringing me back on board in 2022. It was both a pleasure and a huge challenge - but it was never boring. See you soon and all the best."

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Stake F1 (Sauber)

05 February: Williams

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island