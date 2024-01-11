Damon Hill on Steiner: "A great personality"

The fact that Günther Steiner no longer holds the role of team principal at the Haas racing team is not only regretted by many fans. GP experts are also certain: the South Tyrolean was an asset to Formula 1.

In a Christmas lunch with Sky Sports F1 reporter Craig Slater before the holidays, Günther Steiner expressed his desire to return to the midfield with the Haas team this year. At the time, there was no sign of the charismatic Italian parting ways with his previous employer.

But on Wednesday, 10 January, the Haas team surprised everyone by announcing the immediate departure of the South Tyrolean, who will be replaced by long-time senior Haas engineer Ayao Komatsu. A look at social media shows that many fans regret the change, not because they don't think Komatsu is capable, but because they will miss Steiner and his pithy remarks, which made him a crowd favourite in the paddock.



The experts also know that Steiner was an asset to Formula 1. Former GP driver Damon Hill says in an interview with Slater: "You mustn't forget that Günther was one of the brains behind the Haas project, Gene was the investor and brought him on board. You could say it was his team, even if he didn't own it."

The 1996 World Champion also refers to Slater's Christmas lunch and explains: "He got a lot of attention and during the interview he also talked about the possible TV series that was planned and things like that. That was perhaps a bit too much for certain people, because as team boss you have to concentrate on your job first and foremost. But it wasn't his fault that he was so popular and became a celebrity."

"It was through his appearances in the famous Netflix series, and he is undoubtedly a great personality too. He's very determined, very confident and very sure of what he says. I don't know what the real reason for his departure is, but it's a big loss for the sport because the fans liked him. He attracted people, was controversial and outspoken. But in the end, he probably just didn't achieve the results that Gene Haas wanted," emphasises the 63-year-old Briton.

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Stake F1 (Sauber)

05 February: Williams

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island