Steiner's farewell to Haas: what Martin Brundle thinks

The departure of former Haas team boss Günther Steiner has taken the Formula 1 world by surprise. Former GP driver Martin Brundle suspects that the separation was not on the best of terms.

Günther Steiner has helped to build up the Haas project since the beginning, but after ten years at the helm of the youngest Formula 1 racing team in the field, the former team boss and his employer are now taking a new direction. Racing team owner Gene Haas has already appointed his successor, Ayao Komatsu, with his 20 years of Formula 1 experience, is to ensure a sporting turnaround.

The Haas team finished the 2023 season in last place in the constructors' championship, where they had hoped to make progress after finishing a disappointing eighth in 2022, ahead of AlphaTauri and Williams. Whether this will be successful remains to be seen; experts are certain that Haas will have to significantly expand its infrastructure and therefore its own budget in order to keep up with the competition.

It is not clear whether disagreements over the necessary investments led to Steiner's departure. For former GP star and current Formula 1 expert Martin Brundle, however, it is clear that there were disagreements between the team owner from the USA and the Italian. The Briton wrote on social media: "It always says something when the person leaving the team is not quoted in the relevant press release."

"It tells you that there were differences and I suspect we'll hear more about that soon," believes the 64-year-old GP veteran. And Brundle adds: "The team has not developed in recent years, but it is difficult to say from the outside why that was the case. I wish Günther the best of luck, as well as the Haas team."

