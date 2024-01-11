Gene Haas on Steiner's retirement: "I'm ashamed"

The Formula 1 year has started with a bang: US machine tool manufacturer Gene Haas has decided - things cannot go on like this with the GP racing team. The 71-year-old Haas has not extended the contract with Team Principal Günther Steiner (58), instead he has unceremoniously promoted Chief Engineer Ayao Komatsu (47) to the position of Team Principal.

Gene Haas has now commented on the personnel change for the first time, on the official Formula 1 website, and says: "We have been working with Ferrari for many years now, and Ferrari has always been very good to us. They build incredible engines and the rear axle we use from them is extremely good."

"We benefit enormously from this close collaboration, but I'm ashamed that we didn't make it past last place in the Constructors' Cup with this material in 2023."

"I had a long chat with our engineers and our biggest failure is in the area of aerodynamics. We need to improve on that."

"We are entering our ninth season, we have contested 166 rounds of the World Championship and we don't have a single podium finish to show for it. In recent years, we have been at the back of the field."

To be precise, this is how Haas has placed in the Constructors' Cup since its GP debut:



2016: 8th (29 WRC points)

2017: 8. (47)

2018: 5. (93)

2019: 9. (28)

2020: 9. (3)

2021: 10. (0)

2022: 8. (37)

2023: 10. (12)



Gene Haas continued: "I'm not saying this is all Günther's fault, but it just seemed to me that the time had come to make some changes and try something new. Because if we had carried on as before, it wouldn't have worked."



"I like Günther, he's a great guy. But we struggled in 2023, even with all the improvements in the second part of the season, with which we should have made progress. At the end of the day, Formula 1 is all about performance and I have no interest in finishing tenth again."



"We took our time to look at who could take over this position, and Ayao has the most experience. He is one of the employees who has been here from the beginning, he knows the racing team through and through."



"Günther is very good with people, now let's see where a more technical approach takes us. As an engineer, Ayao sees things differently."



Did Haas also have other specialists in mind? After all, Mattia Binotto (ex-Ferrari) and Otmar Szafnauer (ex-Alpine) are out of a job. But Gene Haas says: "It's better to rely on people you already know and who don't have to familiarise themselves with the job first. This has always worked well at Haas Automation, why should I do it any differently in Formula 1? A stranger brings unrest at first, and we don't need that kind of confusion."





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island