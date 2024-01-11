New puzzle Racing rarities: Always in the shadows

In our racing rarities puzzle, we see a pilot who was always overshadowed by his brother. Who can be seen here? Where and when was this picture taken?

Every week we present a little piece of motorsport history, usually from the archives of our partners at the British photo agency LAT. The procedure is very simple - tell us who you recognise, where and when the picture was taken (example: Jo Siffert, Monza, 1970) and with a bit of luck you could win a small prize. Please don't forget your name, address, year of birth and telephone number. Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com.

The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday of the current week.

The correct solution from last time: US American Robby Gordon drives a Reynard-Cosworth from Derrick Walker's racing team in the 1996 "Rio 400" IndyCar race. Gordon did not finish the race.

Robert ("Robby") Wesley Gordon is one of the dying breed of all-round racing drivers. Born in Bellflower on 2 January 1969, the Californian is fast in anything with four wheels - off-road, TransAm, CART (IndyCar), IMSA, IROC, NASCAR.

Robby was racing motorbikes at the age of eight and switched to four wheels at 16 for his parents' sake. Dad "Baja Bob" Gordon was a five-time off-road champion, Robby followed in his footsteps, winning the Baja 500 three times and the Baja 1000 four times.

Even when Gordon faced opponents in IndyCar and NASCAR racing, he continued to race off-road.



Robby Gordon is one of a handful of racing drivers who contested the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 (NASCAR) on the same day. In 1999, he came close to winning the Indy 500, but then ran out of petrol one lap before the end and the Swede Kenny Bräck said thank you.



There is hardly any other driver with so many successes in different racing categories: Stage wins at the Dakar (as the first US-American), four-time Daytona winner in endurance racing, plus three victories at Sebring, two wins in IndyCar racing, three in the NASCAR Winston Cup, plus hundreds of off-road successes in the USA.



Today, Gordon looks after the Stadium Super Truck Series, which he founded in 2013 (and where he won the title in 2013/2014). He also looks after his own energy drink (Speed Energy).



And so to the new riddle: he was always in his brother's shadow, especially on this day.



