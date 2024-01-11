Jenson Button: What he thinks Ferrari and Hamilton are capable of

Who can make life difficult for Red Bull Racing in 2024? Sky Sports F1 expert Jenson Button has also thought about this. The Formula 1 champion gives his assessment of RBR's opponents.

Respect for Red Bull Racing's magnificent 2023 GP season, with 21 victories in 22 world championship races. But Englishman Jenson Button, Formula 1 World Champion in 2009, certainly speaks from the heart of many fans when he says: "As a spectator, I'd like to see a few more teams up front."

Red Bull Racing's opponents in 2023 were characterised by a lively ebb and flow: Aston Martin was initially the first challenger, followed by Mercedes, then Ferrari and McLaren, which varied from race track to race track. Who does Button think is the strongest of these four teams?

The 15-time GP winner, now a GP pundit for Sky Sports F1, says: "The last ten years have been dominated by Mercedes and Red Bull Racing, so I would have to say Mercedes. I would like to say Ferrari, and the Italians have actually made considerable progress over the course of the season. But I have a lot of faith in Mercedes for 2024. Whether that will be enough against Red Bull Racing, I don't know."

Button praises: "There is certainly no lack of talent among Red Bull Racing's opponents. I know from my own experience of our time together at McLaren how strong Lewis is. And George Russell has shown several times that he can beat him."



"But the McLaren duo also make a great impression on me. Oscar Piastri showed his potential a few times in 2023, he will drive more consistently in 2024 and put Norris under even more pressure."



Success in motorsport is largely a matter of the mind, and Button points out: "Lewis has been so successful, but he's gone two years without a win. That can provoke two reactions. A driver might resign: 'It's no use, I haven't been able to win for two seasons now, I think I'll stop'."



"But with Lewis, I recognise this hunger, he's desperate to win again, and when I look at his performances, his speed is as outstanding as ever. At the same time, he seems more grounded and he makes fewer mistakes. I think he's a better rider than when he was going from title to title."





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



