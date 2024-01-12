Ecclestone: Schumacher more merciless than Verstappen

Long-time Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone (93) recognises traits of legend Michael Schumacher in Max Verstappen. Nevertheless, Schumi had something over the current champion.

Bernie Ecclestone witnessed the Michael Schumacher era from start to finish; after all, the Brit was the longstanding chief promoter of motorsport's premier class.

Following the takeover of Formula 1 by Liberty Media in 2017, Ecclestone was replaced as Managing Director of Formula 1, but of course still follows the racing series. And compares the dominator of the past (Schumacher) with the dominator of today (Verstappen).

"Max Verstappen has a bit of him in him," Ecclestone told the German Press Agency. "But Max is not as merciless as Michael was, because Michael never thought about compromising." Schumacher was "a bit more merciless" on the tarmac.

Verstappen won his third three titles in a row in 2023; last season, the Dutchman celebrated 19 victories in 22 races. Whether Red Bull Racing will be just as dominant in 2024 remains to be seen. Mercedes in particular will be aiming to attack at the top again, with Lewis Hamilton targeting his eighth world championship title, which would see him overtake Schumacher.

However, the Silver Arrows have a considerable gap to make up on Verstappen and co.

Ecclestone would not begrudge Hamilton his eighth world championship title. "I hope he can do it. He would then make history," said the Briton.