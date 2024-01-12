Phrase-mongers: The best phrases of Formula 1

The winter break is underway, but when the teams present their cars, the legendary phrases are brought out again. We have a selection.

They do exist, the snappy quotes. The moments when the Formula 1 drivers let rip once again. The moments when the press spokespeople turn pale.

The moments when drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso or Max Verstappen hit top form and make the headlines.

Unfortunately, boredom too often prevails. The one-size-fits-all blah-blah, which is unfortunately very often very tiring. It is not a Formula 1 disease, because the soft-spoken, meaningless PR-speak can be found almost everywhere in top-class sport. Especially where there is a lot of money at stake, where the attention is high.

Press spokespeople like to stand next to the protagonist as a reminder to remain politically correct.

When the hot phase of preparation for the new season starts, empty phrases are back in vogue, even a little more than usual, because you don't want to give too much away.

We present the (non-exhaustive!) collection of all the words we think the Formula 1 stars could do without...?

It was a productive day.

(For us too)

We were able to complete many laps.

(Well then)

We still have a lot of work to do.

(Don't we all?)

We'll only see where we stand in the first qualifying session

(Boring)

We had a problem with the car...?

(Could it be any less precise?)?

The race is only tomorrow and points are only awarded in the race?

(Thanks for the information)??

We gave it our all.

(I hope so!)??

We gave 200 per cent?

(Please draw)

Let's see what's possible in the race?

(Anything is possible)??

Anything is possible?

(Let's say!)??

We have to focus on a good result now?

(Really? We thought you were enjoying the beautiful view...)??

The race will be long / The race will be difficult?

(And we thought it was going to be a short jaunt...)?

We don't know what the weather will do?

(Only the good Lord knows)???

The tyres are crucial and we need a good strategy?

(Since when?)??

We will take every opportunity?

(And we were afraid that half of them would be wasted...)

I need a good start?

(That surprises us now...)??

We need to make the most of our current package...?

(No, really?)??

I always like to follow... (Please enter any World Championship destination here)?

(Have you ever heard a rider say they don't like the upcoming race?)?

We hope to be able to put pressure on those in front of us.

(In new German this is called racing)

We try to make the best of it?

(Isn't that the job of a Formula 1 team?)?

The race is unpredictable?

(Fortunately, otherwise it would be a bit boring...)

I was hoping for a better lap...?

(and we were hoping for a real statement)

We could have achieved more.

(Could have, would have, bicycle chain)