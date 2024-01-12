Ex-strategy chief: That's why Vettel was intimidating

When Sebastian Vettel's move to Aston Martin was finalised, Bernadette Collins had to swallow hard. The German's reputation preceded him, which intimidated the head of strategy a little.

Bernadette Collins knows what makes the big racing drivers tick. After all, she has worked with Jenson Button, Nico Hülkenberg and Sergio Pérez during her career. She completed her first internship at McLaren in her early 20s and later worked as a performance engineer at the traditional racing team. She started at Aston Martin (formerly Racing Point) in 2015 as a strategy engineer and later became Head of Strategy.

She was known for giving clear instructions and setting the direction. However, working with Sebastian Vettel brought a new challenge. When Vettel moved from Ferrari to Aston Martin in 2021, his reputation as a critical driver who expressed his opinions publicly was well known. He had already demonstrated this behaviour several times at Ferrari.

Collins was now faced with the task of working with one of the most demanding and direct drivers in the field. A challenge that added another fascinating facet to her career in Formula 1. In the "Beyond the Grid" podcast, "Bernie" revealed that the news of the switch was therefore quite upsetting for her.

"It was very intimidating when you realise that he had been so critical in the past," she said. "He always asked a lot of questions in the strategy meetings too. He was always on top of everything and wanted to understand the plans."

The challenge for the strategist was compounded by one major factor: she was unable to attend the first test drives after Vettel's arrival at Aston Martin. This made it considerably more difficult to quickly establish an effective working relationship with the four-time world champion. In the highly dynamic world of Formula 1, the chemistry between driver and team is crucial, be it in terms of the race engineer or the strategic decisions.

The absence from testing meant that valuable time was lost during which the fine-tuning between driver and strategy team normally takes place.

Teamwork is essential in Formula 1

Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen, for example, are currently demonstrating how successful teamwork works and what it can achieve, whether in the entertaining interactions between the world champion and his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase or in the collaboration between Verstappen and the tactics team led by chief strategist Hannah Schmitz. "You just want to get off to the right start. It was very important to start on the right foot," said Collins.

That worked out without the test drives. It was a good fit between Collins and Vettel, both personally and professionally. Vettel himself was "personally much nicer than I had expected," she said, "but maybe that was just down to expectations, but the relationship was really great." Also because Vettel had "a very good understanding" of "what you want to achieve and why that might not work", she said.

Hidden Vettel talents

Another point: Vettel's very good memory. "He went through previous races and then said: 'How about back in, I don't know, 2010? And then I said: 'I haven't looked back that far'. But then you have to go back and look at it," said Collins.

She also revealed that Vettel had talents that spectators could not recognise at first glance. But these skills are what make a champion. "A lot of great drivers, like Sebastian was, could build up a really good picture of what was going on around them and what you were trying to do with strategy," she said. "He could visualise the lines we had on paper as if they were happening in real life."

Vettel, known for his intense involvement in the racing process, communicated primarily through his race engineer, but he did not miss the opportunity to actively participate in the strategic discussions. Vettel also shaped the way the team developed and implemented strategies, bringing his experience and intellect to the planning process.

"You often hear that from the drivers who are fit and able to look at the screens during the race and say, 'So-and-so has stopped. I know what's going to happen next' - and they visualise what it might look like," says Collins.

In 2021 and 2022, there were unfortunately only sparse moments of sporting splendour. Their time together at Aston Martin came to a premature end when Collins left the team after the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix. Interestingly, this race coincided with Vettel's announcement that he would retire from Formula 1 at the end of the season.

After the race, Vettel spoke on the radio: "Can Bernie hear me? I almost forgot. Thank you for ... I was only here with you for two years - one and a half - but it was fun and you're a great person. Thanks, big kiss." His race engineer replied, "She's pretty flushed, Sebastian."

Stealing the show

Because the thanks meant a lot to her. "It would have meant even more if he hadn't stolen the show," she laughed, referring to Vettel's retirement announcement. Nevertheless, it was the perfect end to a long Formula 1 journey for the now 37-year-old, who now works as a TV pundit and analyses the strategies for Sky and F1 TV. "He sort of embraced what we were doing and got behind it and got involved," she said: "And then to have that kind of relationship, to the point where he was grateful for the work you put in, that was a very special feeling and it's nice to be respected at that level."