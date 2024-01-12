Goethe: Verstappen's team-mate "would be amazing"

Oliver Goethe is part of the Red Bull junior squad. The 19-year-old has big goals and will contest his second season in Formula 3 in 2024.

Oliver Goethe has great role models. The 19-year-old, whose father Roald is German and whose mother Birgitte is Danish, is now a member of Red Bull's junior squad. And the drivers you look up to as a young driver are obvious.

"I always liked Sebastian Vettel, who also comes from the Red Bull junior squad. He had humour and attitude. I would love to follow in his footsteps," Goethe told dpa.

"But I also look up to Max Verstappen, who dominates Formula 1. To be his team-mate one day would be amazing."

Goethe knows that he has a great chance of making it to the top at Red Bull. However, he also has to deliver. He knows that too.

"Red Bull is a great opportunity for me. If I perform, they can give me the opportunity to get closer to Formula 1," said Goethe. "I met with Dr Helmut Marko (Red Bull motorsport consultant) and Christian Horner (Red Bull team principal). They told me very directly and clearly what they expect from me: results. They want me to drive at the front and I'm doing my best to achieve that."

Goethe will contest his second season in Formula 3 in 2024. He has switched from the Trident team to Campos Racing. "I want to fight for the championship in Formula 3, I have more experience now. I believe that I have everything I need to be successful," said Goethe, who finished last year's Formula 3 season in eighth place out of 35 drivers.

The goal is clear: "My goal is Formula 1. I know that it's very difficult to get there because only a few young drivers make the leap. But I'm taking it one step at a time."

By the way, if you've noticed the surname: yes, one of his ancestors is the poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749 - 1832). "I don't know my family tree exactly, but my grandmother and father told me about my distant relationship with Johann Wolfgang von Goethe," says the 19-year-old.