Steiner's legendary sayings: "The biggest piece of sh..."

Günther Steiner didn't just make friends with his open manner. But he had a lot of fans who appreciated his directness. We have collected a few of his sayings.

Günther Steiner cemented his cult status with a hearty rant. He used the nasty F-word nine times in the space of just 30 seconds.

It wasn't the first time that the Haas team boss verbally took out the sledgehammer in the Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive", but the moment in the second season is now just as iconic as the South Tyrolean himself.

Steiner is authentic, honest, straightforward and very unconventional - a true original. And a rarity in the billion-dollar Formula 1 circus. A kind of alternative to the highly polished PS product. One you can touch.

It came as a surprise that he was shown the door by Haas. Many fans are saddened by the fact that his heartfelt and iconic comments are now over. We have collected a few legendary statements from the South Tyrolean.

"The car was the biggest piece of shit ever built": Steiner on the Jaguar R3.

"We're not fucking ice cream vendors."

"When we finish fourth and fifth here, we look like fucking rock stars. Now we look like a bunch of losers. A bunch of fucking clowns." Steiner after the 2018 Melbourne race.

"He's worried about the brakes overheating? He drives so damn slow, he doesn't need the brakes" - Steiner on Mick Schumacher

"He's not fucking doing that to me. He's not fucking slamming my door. If he doesn't want to come back, he'd better tell me straight away. He can fuck off, I told him. Both of them, fucking hell. We've got two fucking idiots driving for us, it's not acceptable and we're going to change something. If it was my decision now, we'd both be sacked." Steiner's reaction after an argument with Kevin Magnussen in 2019.

"The best thing our drivers could contribute to the battle was a shovel - to dig the hole we're in even deeper." Steiner after the 2019 British GP

"Tell him to focus on driving and not on complaining." Steiner about Grosjean

"Johnny Herbert is a very good expert and can be critical and controversial without making it personal. Mick's uncle is not smart enough to see the difference, I think!" Steiner about Ralf Schumacher

"The car wasn't a pile of shit before. So why did we develop a car that drives a hell of a lot slower?"

"I do my best, but I can't make a good car out of a shit car."