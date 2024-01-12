"Two total w***ers": When Eddie Jordan snapped

Giancarlo Fisichella drove with Ralf Schumacher at Jordan in 1997. The Italian has fond memories of this time, because the relationship was not the best, as he once revealed.

In 1997, the now 50-year-old completed his second season in motorsport's premier class, where he met the then rookie Ralf Schumacher at Jordan. Fisichella still remembers that time well.

The team boss at the time, Eddie Jordan, also has mixed memories of the time. In the "Formula For Success" podcast, he now recalled an accident between the two at the 1997 race in Luxembourg.

Ralf Schumacher had started the race from eighth place, but passed Fisichella, who had started from fourth place, before the first corner. The two eventually collided. As a result, Schumacher's car took off and landed on Michael Schumacher's Ferrari, who also had to retire.

"I absolutely lost it. Even in the most liberal country in the world, my words would have been censored. I was so brutal to them and told them they were two total w***ers," Jordan recalled.

"I told them they didn't deserve to be in that car and I was going to fire them both," Jordan said.

He calmed down again, "but I could never laugh about it because I think they cost us a lot," Jordan explained his outburst. "I felt really good about our team and we thought we had some brilliant engineers. For them [the drivers] to then crash like that was a sin. I felt they had very little regard for the team."