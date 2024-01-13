Brawn: Schumacher could have won another title

Michael Schumacher was unsuccessful in his Mercedes comeback. His team boss at the time, Ross Brawn, believes that the record-breaking champion quit too early.

Michael Schumacher's second career phase in Formula 1 is viewed in different ways. After ending his impressive career in 2006 with 91 victories and seven world championship titles, he returned in 2010 with great enthusiasm and high expectations from his fans, this time driving for Mercedes.

However, the reality did not live up to expectations. With the Silver Arrows, Schumacher only achieved average results, finishing on the podium just once.

During the three seasons, he lost out to Nico Rosberg in the internal team duel every year. Schumacher finally ended his career after the 2012 season at the age of 43. Despite the challenges, some of those responsible at the time do not regard this period as a failure.

"Many people claimed at the time that Michael Schumacher was no longer his old self, but he really was," said the then Head of Mercedes Motorsport Haug in an interview with RTL/ntv and sport.de. "Instead, our car was a bit old and not competitive," said the 71-year-old.

Schumacher had "contributed a great deal" to the project, said Haug, referring to the pole position that Schumacher achieved on the legendary street circuit in Monaco in 2012. However, he lost this due to a demotion, and with it a potential victory on the traditional circuit, where driving ability is the most important factor. That's why Haug says: "Anyone who was able to drive to pole in this car had lost absolutely nothing in terms of ability."

And Ross Brawn, the Mercedes team boss at the time, doesn't want to hear about a sporting failure either. On the contrary: "It is becoming increasingly clear to me that he may have hung up his helmet too early," Brawn told Autobild.

After Schumacher had played a key role in shaping and driving the Mercedes project for three years, a wave of success for the Silver Arrows set in shortly afterwards. After a transitional year, the start of the hybrid era in 2014 marked the beginning of a period of dominance for Mercedes in Formula 1, led by Nico Rosberg and Schumacher's successor, Lewis Hamilton.

This led to Rosberg winning the world title in 2016, while Hamilton won the world championship in 2014, 2015 and then again continuously from 2017 to 2020.

Brawn emphasises how important Schumacher was for these successes: "He planted the seeds of success at Mercedes in the years 2010 to 2012." Haug also emphasises that Schumacher "set the course for many things" at the German car manufacturer's racing team.

And Brawn, who was at the record champion's side during Schumacher's seven titles with Benetton and Ferrari, even believes: "If Michael had still been active in 2014, he could have won the title."

Back then, Hamilton and Rosberg won 16 of the 19 races. Schumacher would have been 45 years old by then, but "Fernando Alonso is still showing today, at a similar age to Michael back then, that you can still deliver world-class performances at over 40," says Brawn. Alonso is now 42 years old and shows no signs of wear and tear; he finished fourth in the 2023 World Championship in an Aston Martin.

A gifted manager

Michael Schumacher's tragic skiing accident on 29 December 2013 marked a profound turning point in the life of the record-breaking world champion and his family. Since then, Schumacher has withdrawn from the public eye and only scant information is known about his state of health. Many of his companions are of the opinion that Schumacher would still be playing an active role in Formula 1 today without this incident.

Haug believes that Schumacher would have become "a gifted manager": "He was so precise and yet so witty and funny off the track." And Brawn can "well imagine that Michael would have a team today. There have already been talks at Mercedes about whether he could act as a shareholder at some point. The first step has already been taken: he acted as a brand ambassador in 2013."