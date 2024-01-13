Di Grassi on Kubica: Then there's something wrong with him

There are drivers who use Formula E as a springboard, as an opportunity to recommend themselves in formula racing. Or as a catch-all after a more or less successful career in other categories.

But there are also drivers who don't like the electric racing series at all. And then there are drivers who articulate this very clearly. Like Robert Kubica, who has completed test drives in the past.

However, it never came to a commitment, although the Pole was always open to new challenges, as trips to the WRC, the WEC and the DTM confirm. In addition to the 99 races he completed in Formula 1 between 2006 and 2021 for Sauber, Renault, Williams and Alfa Romeo.

In Marco Capelli and Roberto Vertucci's Gurulandia podcast, Kubica chose a slippery comparison with a twinkle in his eye.

"I'm not against having electric cars on a racetrack, but I had several offers and I turned down a lot of money," explained the 38-year-old, adding: "For me, a competitive car has to make noise. I have a saying that you probably shouldn't say too loudly, but driving there would be a bit like having sex with a rubber doll," Kubica joked.

Instead, he recalled in the podcast the smell "when I was standing in the pit lane in 2006 and Alonso drove past in the Renault. At that moment, I remembered my old days in karting".

Instead of Formula E, he competed successfully in the LMP2 class from 2021 to 2023. In 2023, Kubica won the LMP2 title in the WEC. In 2022 and 2023, he also finished second in class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In the 2024 season, Kubica will now compete for the Italian racing team AF Corse, sitting in the third (private) Ferrari 499P.

While Kubica made the rubber doll comparison with a wink, the joke did not go down well everywhere. Lucas di Grassi told "e-Formel.de": "First of all, I don't know what it's like to have sex with a rubber doll. If he knows that, there's something wrong with him."

"Robert is a good person. I know him very well - we've driven go-karts together. And when he broke his hand, I stood in for him at Prema. Nevertheless, this is obviously an unfortunate comment for a guy like Robert," he said.

Di Grassi continued: "Robert tried to get into Formula E, after all. Maybe it didn't work out for him because the steering is extremely stiff - I don't know. If he says something bad about Formula E, maybe he was just a bit frustrated that he never competed in Formula E. Regardless of whether Formula E is a rubber doll, it generates a lot of jobs for drivers and team staff. It's number two in global motorsport after F1 when it comes to driver salaries."