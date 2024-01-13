David Coulthard: Pole position with schnapps

Formula 1 used to be different. That was also true of the 1990s. David Coulthard illustrates this with an anecdote that he recently told in the "Formula For Success" podcast.

According to the story, he had drunk alcohol before qualifying for the 1995 Italian Grand Prix. According to Coulthard, he was tricked by Gerhard Berger, Niki Lauda and Formula 1 caterer Karl-Heinz Zimmermann.

"You took me aside and persuaded me that it was a tradition at Monza to drink a schnapps before qualifying," Coulthard recalled and said to Berger: "I was a young, impressionable driver and you were a Grand Prix winner."

"Of course you arranged it and I wasn't going to say no. So they brought three little glasses that looked like schnapps," Coulthard continued. He believes there was water in the other glasses and only he drank schnapps.

"That's about half an hour before qualifying. I take the booze, drive out [afterwards] and get pole position!" It was the second of his career.

Berger replied dryly: "I always drank before qualifying: an Amaretto and then an espresso."

Incidentally, the pole did Coulthard, then in the Williams, no favours. He retired early with a technical defect.