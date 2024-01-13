Alex Albon: Is he escaping from his Williams contract?

Alex Albon has apparently attracted the interest of two teams in 2023. There is now speculation that he could leave Williams early.

Eddie Jordan is convinced that Alex Albon deserves a second chance at Red Bull Racing.

In the "Formula For Success" podcast, the 75-year-old former team owner explained: "I have a real soft spot for Albon. I think if you create the right conditions for him, he could be really, really good and I'd like to see him get another chance alongside Max at some point. I think he could be a big surprise."

Albon has impressed with his strong performances in the Williams, scoring 27 points in 2023. At one point, he was even rumoured to be a possible successor to Sergio Pérez, who continues to enjoy the backing of Red Bull Racing.

Albon drove alongside Max Verstappen in 2019 and 2020, but then had to make way for Pérez.

The problem: Albon is tied to Williams until the end of 2025. But could something happen in the coming season? Despite the valid employment contract?

"Albon is believed to be keen to get out of his current Williams contract, which ties him to the team until 2025," ESPN reports.

Sources have reported that two teams tried unsuccessfully to get Albon out of his contract last year. Several teams are now said to be monitoring his situation. It is therefore quite possible that the Silly Season will not only start earlier, but above all will finally live up to its name.