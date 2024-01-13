Günther Steiner on the Haas exit: One phone call and that's it

Günther Steiner is no longer team principal of the US racing team Haas. The South Tyrolean has now commented on the separation for the first time.

Günther Steiner seized the opportunity immediately. It was somewhat unusual, but that was also his end at Haas. The South Tyrolean was a guest at the Autosport International Show on Saturday.

And urgently needed to get something off his chest. "I didn't have the opportunity to thank some people when I left Haas F1. I just want to say thank you to all the team members that I didn't get to say goodbye to properly when I left," he said, "So I'll do it this way. And I'd also like to thank all the fans who supported us during my time there. It's fantastic - thank you to everyone for the support I got and still get."

Steiner continued: "Yes, it hurts [not being able to say goodbye], but they all know me and know that I appreciate what they have done. It's always best to tell them directly. It would be nice to say, 'Hey guys, thanks for what you've done for the team'."

On 10 January, Haas announced that Steiner's contract had not been extended. The separation came as a surprise to many observers. Steiner found out between Christmas and New Year's Eve. And it was relatively unadorned.

"It was a phone call, he [Gene] rang me and said that he didn't want to extend the contract, which expired at the end of the season, and that was it," said Steiner.

Did the call take him by surprise? "I don't know if it was a surprise, it's always a surprise, but in the end he owns the team, he can do what he wants and it's his decision."